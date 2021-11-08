Rumors about the new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro return, and they cannot come with more force. Apparently both devices have just been certified through the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which means that we could see a Global launch over the next few weeks of both devices.

The curious thing about this certification is that it refers to the nomenclatures of “Zeus” and “Cupid”, which coincide exactly with those that have been used with both terminals so far and that confirm its launch in the Global market.

LTPO panel and Snapdragon 898, the great news of these models

In this case, the Global version of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro correspond to the model numbers 2201122G and 2201123G registered in the EEC, and it is expected that the standard model may arrive in December of this year, leaving the Pro model for early 2022.



Certification of the new Xiaomi 12

Regarding the specifications with which these Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are expected to arrive, everything seems to indicate that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor will be chosen to be able to move both machines, which will have an LTPO-type panel with 2K resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, plus versions with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.





Other details that are expected to be integrated is the new version of MIUI 13 that we hope to know so much, batteries up to 5,000 mAh with fast charging of 120W via cable and 50W wirelessly and even a main sensor signed by Samsung, specifically the new 50 megapixel ISOCELL GN5.

Via | Gizmochina