An important part of Ferrari’s transformation is improving its resources and infrastructure. The new simulator is one of the star elements and the Scuderia will already be able to work with it at full capacity from the start of the 2022 season.

The era of simulation in the Formula 1 It began many years ago, as a result of the progressive limitation of physical tests on the circuit. Currently, the team that does not have a state-of-the-art simulation system, both in terms of the technical development of the car and its interaction with the drivers, cannot aspire to great goals.

McLaren got it a couple of years ago and started building a new wind tunnel and simulator. The same has done Ferrari with this second tool, which has already been released and will be able to use it fully in a few weeks.

“It will be mainly in the feeling of the pilot in which it will suppose an improvement”

This was confirmed Laurent mekies in Abu Dhabi recently, noting that Ferrari started ‘using it with drivers in September, but Validating it takes between one and three months. I think Mattia (Binotto) said we used it to support the race in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Indeed, Ferrari has partially used its new simulator in the last two races of the year as part of the calibration process to be fully operational in 2022, a crucial moment as a result of the arrival of the new technical regulation.

It does not mean that the correlation is over. It’s part of the cycle to get that kind of data, which is very specific. But is it really running at full speed? No. When is that going to be? Probably in the first months of next year », says the Ferrari sports director.

Ferrari’s current simulator is already impressive enough, but the new one will be even better.

“From a resource perspective, you don’t want to stay in that transition phase for a long time. This is also why we switched to the new one to support the race, even though it was not 100% yet, because it is energy consuming to go from one to the other, “he explains.

Leclerc, delighted

Even if Charles Leclerc He had not tried it yet before the end of the season, he assured that the new tool will represent an important advance in terms of simulation, especially with regard to the sensations that it will provide to the pilot.

«The new simulator is very good. I think it should be an improvement on absolutely everything we feel, especially for the feeling of the driver. It is very difficult to recreate those g-forces that we feel in the real car. Therefore, it will be mainly in that, in the feeling of the pilot, in which it will suppose an improvement. But I have not tried it yet, “he admitted in Abu Dhabi.

For sure, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz they will use it intensively during the month of January and February as part of their preparation for the start of the preseason at the end of the second month of the year. A year in which Ferrari must return to fight for victories and podiums on a regular basis.