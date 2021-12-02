Android Auto has a new feature that may not convince many users due to what it means in terms of safety on the road.

The pace of Android Auto updates seems to have picked up a good pace. In recent weeks what has been seen is that Google has begun to show much more interest than before. In fact, no week goes by without us hearing a news story that doesn’t talk about Android Auto.

The last thing that has been seen is that a new feature would be about to reach Android Auto. Usually the new features are something to celebrate, but the truth is that, in this case, this is not the case. And, is that, Android Auto does not stop being one more complement when it comes to driving.

This new feature that would be arriving has as its main functionality to improve the interaction when receiving a message. What happens is that when driving you have to have very few distractions and, of course, having a screen where you can see the messages that arrive is still a distraction.

The comfort of being able to answer a message with a simple touch on the screen can be something comfortable, but, in reality, if we have to look away from a screen to be able to answer, it is seconds that we are not attentive to the road. This feature has no release date yet.

What has been seen is that Google would use the touch screen of vehicles with Android 12 it would begin to show a new interface when receiving messages, in this interface what you would see are bubbles with predefined responses that will be sent to the other person just by clicking on them.

We will have to wait for now until Google decides to implement this feature in Android Auto, but it would also be necessary to take into account the way in which users can take advantage of this without posing a danger when driving.