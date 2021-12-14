Toyota’s bZ (beyond Zero) sub-brand of electric cars will be expanded by 2030 with a wide selection of new models. Toyota has confirmed some of the keys and what will be the main launches. The SUVs will be the protagonist but there will also be space for the sedans.

Toyota has presented in society the main keys of the ambitious strategic plan that has been launched with the aim of becoming a world leader in electric mobility. The Japanese manufacturer, one of the giants of the automotive industry globally, has confirmed the launch of 30 electric cars for the year 2030. Some models that will be decisive to achieve the established goals.

The young sub-brand bZ (Beyond Zero) will be the protagonist in this roadmap. And, the new Toyota bZ4X that will soon land in dealerships will be followed by a wide and varied selection of totally new models. Akio Toyoda himself, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, has been in charge of directing the press conference in which the next steps that the bZ firm will take in Europe and other markets have been confirmed.

After the bZ4X, the new electric bZ that Toyota will introduce in Europe is an urban crossover

Toyota’s new bZ family electric cars



At the moment Toyota is working at full capacity with the objective of materializing the arrival on the market of the new bZ4X. The first member of the fledgling beyond Zero family will be alone for a very short time. This model, developed jointly with Subaru, will be produced in a facility located in Motomachi (Japan). The commercial launch will take place officially in 2022.

Toyoda took the moment to point out the next steps to be taken to expand the bZ range. Four concept models have been shown that are positioned as the prelude to future production vehicles. Moreover, the top leader of Toyota made it clear that most of the models shown at the event will reach the market.

The president of the company showed a Midsize SUV. It highlighted its silhouette that denotes a very worked aerodynamics. Something crucial when it comes to a battery electric car. Is the call Toyota bZ Compact SUV. One step below there will be a urban crossover designed with Europe and Japan in mind. It will be the next launch of the bZ sub-brand after the bZ4X. The Toyota bZ Small Crossover it will be perfect for dealing with the big city.

Toyota previews future large SUV with three rows of seats for the beyond Zero family

A preview of a future has also been shown Large SUV with an interior with three rows of seats. The Toyota bZ Largue SUV will position itself as a first vehicle for large families. The cabin will be spacious and, thanks to its dimensions, will have reliable performance.

There are not only SUVs on the bZ agenda. Toyota has shown the bZ SDN, a mid-size saloon which, according to Akio Toyoda himself, meets customer expectations for a first car.

Special emphasis on Toyota’s small electric cars

Toyota will place special emphasis on energy efficiency for its small electric cars. And is that, having a very limited space in which to accommodate the battery, it is crucial to achieve energy efficiency to reduce consumption as much as possible and, therefore, offer the best possible autonomy.

Toyota to launch electric saloon under bZ sub-brand

The target set for the future Toyota bZ urban crossover is none other than a power consumption of 125 watt-hours per kilometer. If achieved, it will be the best in its competitive category.