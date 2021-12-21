The Congress of Mexico City approved three new digital taxes that citizens of the capital will have to pay from 2022. We will tell you how they will be applied.

The 3 new digital taxes that all the inhabitants of Mexico City must pay They will apply to platforms and applications that offer delivery, streaming and hosting services.

This Wednesday, December 15, Congress approved the 3 taxes with 39 votes in favor and 16 against, these are the new digital taxes for Mexico City:

2% tax for delivery to delivery applications

The 2% tax for each delivery to delivery platforms and apps was approved, despite the rejection of the companies and the publication of a letter by the Mexican Internet Association with 10 reasons to ask the deputies to vote against.

The apps that make deliveries in Mexico City must comply with the monthly payment for the use and exploitation of the CDMX infrastructure, 2% of the total charge before taxes for each delivery made.

2% Tax on platforms for streaming shows

According to the new digital tax approved for content platforms, it establishes that in 2022 Tax will be paid for live shows transmitted via streaming.

In accordance with this, the exploitation or sponsorship of public shows in Mexico City and that for that reason obtain income, any act: function, fun or entertainment to which the public has access and covers an entrance fee, donation, cooperation or any another concept, either directly or by a third party; then the platform will pay 2% tax.

5% tax on hosting platforms

According to the new tax in Mexico City, Airbnb, hoteliers, broker applications or hosting services will pay up to five percent tax, no later than the 15th of each month by means of a single statement for the total of the benefits received in the immediately preceding month.