Dacia enriches the range of its renewed SUV. The new Dacia Duster is now available with the 130 hp TCe petrol engine. A block exclusively associated with a manual gearbox. This engine, accessible for two trim levels, already has prices in Spain.
Important novelties arrive to the range of the new Dacia Duster. Dacia’s recently renovated SUV enriches its offering with the arrival of a new gasoline engine. The Duster is already on sale in Spain with the 130 hp TCe petrol engine. A block that offers an excellent balance point between performance and efficiency.
Dacia It already allows you to configure the new Duster with this mechanism that is called upon to concentrate a good part of the sales. Now, with what trim levels is it available? Is it offered with 4×4 traction? Let’s go into detail and answer these and other questions.
The equipment of the new Dacia Duster TCe 130
The new engine that has been introduced in the Duster range is accessible for the two most complete trim levels that make up the offer if we leave aside the special versions. It’s about the endings Comfort Y Prestige. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment offered by each of these finishes:
Comfort
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- LED lights for daytime driving
- Fog lights
- Automatic lights on
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Power windows
- Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors
- Comfort upholstery
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Tire pressure sensor
- Speed governor and limiter
- Media Display multimedia system with 8-inch touch screen
- Bluetooth
- Rear parking sensors
- Central lock
- Black roof rails
- Soft Feel steering wheel
Prestige (adds)
- Blind spot detector
- Media Nav Evolution multimedia system with navigator, 8-inch touchscreen and DAB radio
- Multivision camera
- Front center armrest
- Prestige upholstery
- Over-tinted front and rear windows
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic lights on
- Height and depth adjustable steering wheel
- Automatic climate control
- Hands-free card
- 2 USB sockets in the rear seats
- Height and depth adjustable driver’s seat
- Chrome Finish Roof Rails
The 130 hp TCe engine of the new Dacia Duster
Under the hood is a 1.3-liter TCe four-cylinder petrol engine that develops a power of 130 hp and 240 Nm of maximum torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. Unfortunately this engine is not available with 4×4 traction. With this engine it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.6 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 193 km / h.
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 CV prices in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
In terms of efficiency, it declares an average fuel consumption of 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 141 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. As it is a conventional engine, it sports the environmental distinctive C of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).