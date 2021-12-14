Dacia enriches the range of its renewed SUV. The new Dacia Duster is now available with the 130 hp TCe petrol engine. A block exclusively associated with a manual gearbox. This engine, accessible for two trim levels, already has prices in Spain.

Important novelties arrive to the range of the new Dacia Duster. Dacia’s recently renovated SUV enriches its offering with the arrival of a new gasoline engine. The Duster is already on sale in Spain with the 130 hp TCe petrol engine. A block that offers an excellent balance point between performance and efficiency.

Dacia It already allows you to configure the new Duster with this mechanism that is called upon to concentrate a good part of the sales. Now, with what trim levels is it available? Is it offered with 4×4 traction? Let’s go into detail and answer these and other questions.

The new Dacia Duster is now available with the 130 hp gasoline engine

The equipment of the new Dacia Duster TCe 130

The new engine that has been introduced in the Duster range is accessible for the two most complete trim levels that make up the offer if we leave aside the special versions. It’s about the endings Comfort Y Prestige. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment offered by each of these finishes:

Comfort

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

LED lights for daytime driving

Fog lights

Automatic lights on

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Power windows

Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors

Comfort upholstery

16-inch alloy wheels

Tire pressure sensor

Speed ​​governor and limiter

Media Display multimedia system with 8-inch touch screen

Bluetooth

Rear parking sensors

Central lock

Black roof rails

Soft Feel steering wheel

Prestige (adds)

Blind spot detector

Media Nav Evolution multimedia system with navigator, 8-inch touchscreen and DAB radio

Multivision camera

Front center armrest

Prestige upholstery

Over-tinted front and rear windows

17-inch alloy wheels

Automatic lights on

Height and depth adjustable steering wheel

Automatic climate control

Hands-free card

2 USB sockets in the rear seats

Height and depth adjustable driver’s seat

Chrome Finish Roof Rails

The new Dacia Duster debuts technological equipment

The 130 hp TCe engine of the new Dacia Duster

Under the hood is a 1.3-liter TCe four-cylinder petrol engine that develops a power of 130 hp and 240 Nm of maximum torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. Unfortunately this engine is not available with 4×4 traction. With this engine it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.6 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 193 km / h.

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 CV prices in Spain

Mechanics Comfort Prestige 1.3 TCe 130 CV 6v € 18,942 € 20,2041

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

In terms of efficiency, it declares an average fuel consumption of 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 141 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. As it is a conventional engine, it sports the environmental distinctive C of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).