The new CUPRA Born is already arriving at the dealerships of the Spanish sports brand. Its first electric is called to be one of the references in the firm, already exceeding the demand for the sportier versions of the Ateca and León. The compact electric launches a new generation of connectivity services “CUPRA Connect Gen.4”.

The new CUPRA Born It is already beginning to reach dealerships, known as CUPRA Garage, and also to customers, meeting the deadlines set by the Spanish sports brand. The first fully electric model that was originally part of SEAT but was later handed over to what will become the brand for sportiness and electrification at the highest level.

El Born has been waiting to offer its owners more sporty features, differentiating itself from the equivalent competition and also from the Volkswagen ID.3. Something that will do especially from 2022 when the brand applies the first major wireless software update in which an “e-boost” function will be included, unleashing an extra power that will be offered by the battery with the highest capacity, 58 kWh net.

All the details of the new CUPRA Born in this test with Carlos González

The CUPRA Born has advanced connectivity services

CUPRA’s first new-generation electric car also debuts a unprecedented infotainment and connectivity platform, which is not available on combustion models. The León and Ateca have connectivity services “CUPRA Connect Gen.3”, while the zero emissions model is made with the new “CUPRA Connect Gen.4».

The differences are significant, as it is not only done with all the functions of the CUPRA combustion models, but also adds a package specific to your electrical condition, which can be configured from the 12-inch touch screen or from the «myCupra» application. Among the new features, the «e-Manager» function stands out, which allows you to set a maximum percentage of recharge that, once achieved, the process is paralyzed. Very useful if we consider that the battery should not be charged up to 100%.

This feature also includes the ability to schedule the charging process overnight or taking advantage of different intervals throughout the day, even of the week, all that is needed is for the Born to be stopped, with the engine off and connected to the charger. The application offers up to five different profiles and three timer programs, plus an interior pre-air conditioning function, either hot or cold. The brand prepares updates with up to 30 services that will arrive in the coming months.