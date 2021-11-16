Navigating the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies is, without a doubt, fascinating. Every day we come across a countless number of projects and initiatives whose purpose goes far beyond trying to make money. And many of these proposals are accompanied by a DAO, or Decentralized Autonomous Organization; that is, a decentralized autonomous organization. But today we will stop on a particular case: that of ConstitutionDAO, which was conceived with the aim of buy the United States Constitution.

Yes, you read that right. At first glance, and out of context, it sounds crazy. But as we dwell on the details, we see how things make more sense. ConstitutionDAO is an organization that was created literally overnight pursuing a clear objective: to buy the last original copy of the American Constitution that is in private hands. The DAO was formed last Thursday, after an article by Reuters, originally published in September, which reported on the auction of the landmark document through Sotheby’s.

What started with 10 people in a group chat and a video call through Zoom quickly grew into a community on Discord that brings together thousands of people. And all these enthusiasts in the “crypto” world are working against the clock to do their job. The auction is this Thursday 18 and the bid is expected to close for a millionaire figure; and in ConstitutionDAO they are more than optimistic, because in their first days of life they collected the equivalent of more than $ 5 million worth of Ethereum, only with contributions from the followers of the project.

What is a DAO?

As we mentioned at the beginning, the acronym DAO comes from Decentralized Autonomous Organization. Decentralized autonomous organizations are based on the idea of ​​a body that, honoring its name and composition, does not have a specific leading figure, as a CEO in a conventional company can be.

DAOs, like ConstitutionDAO, are governed by code. They are based on smart contracts (smart contracts) running on the Ethereum blockchain, and that they are programmed to perform certain tasks, as long as specific conditions are met. In addition, DAOs are presented as transparent, open access, democratic, and non-hierarchical organizations.

Logically, we are making a very simple summary of the characteristics of DAOs, but it is to understand the basics of your projects. Nowadays it is very common to come across organisms of this type in the world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi). Perhaps one of the most recognized cases is that of MakerDAO, which is behind the stablecoin Dai.

ConstitutionDAO wants the last original copy of the United States Constitution in private hands

Image: Sotheby’s

The case of ConstitutionDAO sets a precedent in the world of decentralized organizations and cryptocurrencies, not only for what it is intended to achieve, but also for the short time to do it. With only a couple of days to go before the auction of the original copy of the US Constitution, it is anyone’s guess whether the necessary amount of money will be raised.

As published CoinDesk, the auction could require an amount greater than 25 million dollars. This figure not only reflects the price of the historical document itself, but also legal and transfer, storage and insurance costs.

But whether or not ConstitutionDAO succeeds in buying the United States Constitution, the movement it has sparked is formidable. Thousands of people joined the project in a matter of hours, and the financial contributions that were achieved in record time are also impressive.

In addition, the organization itself has had to establish the corresponding legal structures to register with Sotheby’s and be part of the auction. This has also included the KYC identification and verification procedure (Know Your Customer) from the auction house. And to that end, ConstitutionDAO has built on the expertise behind other decentralized bodies like PleasrDAO and SyndicateDAO.

And because DAOs are transparent, the minds behind the purchase of the US Constitution have chosen a suitable method of handling the funds raised. Since the money is in a multisig wallet, a minimum of signatures are required to complete the movement of the money. Therefore, just as the Constitution of the United States was ratified by 9 of the 13 original states, ConstitutionDAO established a public list with 13 signatories, of which at least 9 will need to sign to approve transactions.

On June 21st, 1788, the Constitution became the law of the land when it was ratified by the 9th of the 13 original states. In keeping with this tradition, the Constitution DAO multi-sig wallet requires 9 out of 13 signatures to approve transactions. – ConstitutionDAO ( , ) (@ConstitutionDAO) November 16, 2021

What will happen to the Constitution if they manage to buy it?

“I think everyone is very excited about what we can do once we buy the Constitution. What happens next will be participatory democracy: ¿¿[La Constitución] will you go on tour? Small towns in the United States, or around the world? We will leave it up to democracy, which is something that really matters to us, “said Julian Weisser, one of the promoters of ConstitutionDAO.

The auction of the United States Constitution will be performed this Thursday, November 18, from 6:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). This copy was purchased in 1988 by S. Howard Goldman, who owned one of the most important collections of American historical books and manuscripts. Since his death in 1997, his wife has been in charge of guarding the valuable document.

The money raised from the auction will go to The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation, which is intended to fund educational programs. Will ConstitutionDAO manage to keep the desired copy? If he succeeds, it will be – by far – one of the most outstanding stories of the year.