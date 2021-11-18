We handle increasing amounts of data and, consequently, new units of measurement for digital information storage are emerging that span millions, trillions, trillions or even quadrillion bytes. These measures are no longer sufficient, so today the Zettabyte, equivalent to one billion terabytes, arises. About, According to IDC, more than 59 zettabytes of data have been created, captured, copied and consumed worldwide in 2020.

Despite being in the early days of the data age and having increasing computing capacity due to the increasing proliferation of smart devices and systems, most companies do not have the infrastructure and culture to handle quantities. massive amounts of data, requiring not only more storage, but greater speed and agility to support a rapidly changing business environment. In addition, it is also necessary to know how to extract from this avalanche of information what makes the difference for a more conscious and strategic decision-making.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

Organizations today, regardless of their size, have been overwhelmed by the exponential growth of data and were even more impacted by the acceleration of Digital Transformation. According to the “Data Paradox” study, conducted in 2021 by Dell Technologies in conjunction with Forrester Consulting, 46% of the Mexican companies surveyed assure that the pandemic significantly increased the amount of data they need to collect, store and analyze. Similarly, 40% of them declared that they are tackling a data skills gap. Given this scenario, it is necessary for organizations in Mexico to ensure their ability not only to manage large volumes of data, but also to have the IT infrastructure that allows them to take advantage of this information and channel it properly.

This data center infrastructure they require, called pipelines, must be elastic enough to quickly adapt to changing requirements, as data will move not just between servers and physical components, but to and from multiple clouds and devices. .

Pipelines are like the circulatory system for data: they ingest, classify, and deliver information throughout the organization to drive business operations and decision-making. A pipeline must be intelligent and automatic, and the flow of information continuous and fluid, to give companies time to focus and act on the knowledge that the data produces.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

As the demands of data management in the world of the Zettabyte increase and the pace of business change increases, the use of a hybrid cloud will be an adaptable solution that provides speed, consistency and productivity.

Additionally, as data increasingly circulates between multiple clouds, systems and devices, companies must build a security strategy from a holistic perspective, in which cybersecurity is considered as an ecosystem that is integrated in all places where it is they host, transport and analyze data. Have a strategy of cyber resilience It will make a total difference between your business continuity and your success.

By modernizing their IT infrastructure to find data at the edge, optimizing data projections with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, developing software to deliver personalized experiences, and having a robust security strategy that permeates the entire organizational culture, companies can take another step towards Digital Transformation and turn your data load into a competitive advantage in the world of Zettabyte.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Luis Gonçalves, Dell Technologies leader for Latin America *

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico