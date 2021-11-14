Since Jo Loves, founder of Jo Malone, joined Zara There have been many perfumes that have made each one more special. Well, now, with a view to Christmas, the Inditex firm is once again betting on this winning horse and they have created a collection of fragrances inspired by some of the most iconic cities in the world.

Madrid, Tokyo, Seoul, New York … are some of the bets that we find in this selection of unisex perfumes that it looks like the most ideal and that, for a very reasonable price, we can get one of them.

Zara jo malone

We start with Energetically New York (19.95 euros) that we have on the cover, a fragrance where we find the following notes:

  • Top Note: cardamom
  • Heart Notes: jasmine
  • Base Notes: sandalwood
Zara jo malone

We continue with Fashionably London (19.95 euros):

  • Top Note: bergamot
  • Heart Notes: rose
  • Base Notes: musk
Zara jo malone

Magnificently Dubai (19.95 euros) from Zara is a fragrance where we find:

  • Top note: saffron
  • Heart Notes: nutmeg
  • Base note is leather.
Zara jo malone

An ode to our country with Gracefully Madrid (19.95 euros):

  • Top note: orange
  • Heart Notes: geranium
  • Base Notes: musk.
Zara jo malone

We continue with the Asian side that leaves us Boldly Seoul (19.95 euros) where the following aromas are mixed:

  • Top note: violet
  • Heart Notes: mimosa
  • Base Notes: musk
Zara jo malone

Still in the area, we also have Elegantly Tokyo (19.95 euros):

  • Top note: lily
  • Heart Notes: jasmine
  • Base Notes: Akigalawood
Zara jo malone

And as a third scent from the Far East we have Creatively Shanghai (19.95 euros) where we find:

Read:  Paula Echevarría joins Mango's logomania and the result is ideal

  • Top Note: mandarin
  • Heart Notes: cardamom
  • Base Notes: cedar.
Zara jo malone

And, last but not least, we have the ode to Italy with Stunningly Venice (19.95 euros):

  • Top Note: bergamot
  • Heart Notes: red berries
  • Base Notes: myrrh
Zara jo malone

Of course, if you are one of those who cannot choose because you all like them, Zara has launched this collectible set with all of them with a price of 99.95 euros.

Photos | Zara