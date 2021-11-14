Since Jo Loves, founder of Jo Malone, joined Zara There have been many perfumes that have made each one more special. Well, now, with a view to Christmas, the Inditex firm is once again betting on this winning horse and they have created a collection of fragrances inspired by some of the most iconic cities in the world.

Madrid, Tokyo, Seoul, New York … are some of the bets that we find in this selection of unisex perfumes that it looks like the most ideal and that, for a very reasonable price, we can get one of them.





We start with Energetically New York (19.95 euros) that we have on the cover, a fragrance where we find the following notes:

Top Note: cardamom

Heart Notes: jasmine

Base Notes: sandalwood





We continue with Fashionably London (19.95 euros):

Top Note: bergamot

Heart Notes: rose

Base Notes: musk





Magnificently Dubai (19.95 euros) from Zara is a fragrance where we find:

Top note: saffron

Heart Notes: nutmeg

Base note is leather.





An ode to our country with Gracefully Madrid (19.95 euros):

Top note: orange

Heart Notes: geranium

Base Notes: musk.





We continue with the Asian side that leaves us Boldly Seoul (19.95 euros) where the following aromas are mixed:

Top note: violet

Heart Notes: mimosa

Base Notes: musk





Still in the area, we also have Elegantly Tokyo (19.95 euros):

Top note: lily

Heart Notes: jasmine

Base Notes: Akigalawood





And as a third scent from the Far East we have Creatively Shanghai (19.95 euros) where we find:

Top Note: mandarin

Heart Notes: cardamom

Base Notes: cedar.





And, last but not least, we have the ode to Italy with Stunningly Venice (19.95 euros):

Top Note: bergamot

Heart Notes: red berries

Base Notes: myrrh





Of course, if you are one of those who cannot choose because you all like them, Zara has launched this collectible set with all of them with a price of 99.95 euros.

Photos | Zara