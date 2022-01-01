How it is becoming a habit, Epic games has decided to let us close a great year for Fortnite, with a great and pleasant surprise, a great collaboration, which we did not know about.

A very cool content will arrive from the series of Netflix, Cobra Kai, which ends its fourth season just at dawn today, through said streaming platform.

So if you have followed the adventures of Daniel LaRusso Y John lawrence, this news you will love, since now you can get special content of the series in the Battle Royale thanks to the set Cobra Kai, which includes a number of attractive outfits and other surprises.

Of course, obviously you would have to venture to go shopping for the end of the year in Fortnite, if you want to get these news based on the popular series, since this set of Cobra Kai came directly to the game store, where you can find a pack with 10 martial arts outfits.

In addition, each of them has 3 different styles: Cobra Kai, Eagle fang Y Miyagi-do, so that they adapt more to the style of their chapters and theme.

We must also tell you that you can add the gesture to your collection Crane Technique, and if that is not enough, then take into account that there are also thematic accessories.

Items such as Backpacks, Miyagi Teachings and Cobra Coin are now available, as well as the Dojo Logo and Curse of the Cobra pickaxes.

Each of the aforementioned skins, you can buy them in exchange for 800 V-Bucks, and the gesture costs 300 coins.

Each of the outfits is also offered in bundles that include 5 skins for 2,000 V-Bucks, and accessories can be purchased separately at different prices or in the Cobra Kai Gear Bundle, which is offered for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Dojo Showdown Package:

Karate Ko Package:

Cobra Kai Equipment Bundle: