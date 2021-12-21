The ephemeral channels they are already a constant in the history of Movistar +. We have had temporary channels of many themes such as Star Wars, James Bond, Halloween, Christmas, Amenabar, Terror, Oscars, VHS, Tolkien or Fest, the latter becoming the definitive channel a few weeks ago. Now comes Movistar Vacations.

From December 22 to January 9

Movistar + celebrates the arrival of the festivities with a exclusive channel: Movistar Vacations, which can be seen from December 22 to January 9. That is, starting tomorrow this new channel will start broadcasting, which now shows promotional content for it. The operator promises to offer movies for all members of the house with superhero movies, Christmas classics, hooligan comedies, animation or futuristic titles …