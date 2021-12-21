In mid-December we learned that Movistar + was back with a new ephemeral channel. After the departure of the channel dedicated to La Casa de Papel, now it is the turn of one more in line with the current dates. This channel will be available to all Movistar television users and will be located on dial 28. It will be called Movistar Vacations And, starting tomorrow, it will surprise us with all this programming.
The ephemeral channels they are already a constant in the history of Movistar +. We have had temporary channels of many themes such as Star Wars, James Bond, Halloween, Christmas, Amenabar, Terror, Oscars, VHS, Tolkien or Fest, the latter becoming the definitive channel a few weeks ago. Now comes Movistar Vacations.
From December 22 to January 9
Movistar + celebrates the arrival of the festivities with a exclusive channel: Movistar Vacations, which can be seen from December 22 to January 9. That is, starting tomorrow this new channel will start broadcasting, which now shows promotional content for it. The operator promises to offer movies for all members of the house with superhero movies, Christmas classics, hooligan comedies, animation or futuristic titles …
As we have already said, the exclusive channel Movistar Vacations will be available on dial 28 and also on service on demand of Movistar + from December 22 to January 9. Although we do not have the complete programming of the titles that we are going to see, the operator has provided us with a good handful of movies or series that we can see such as:
- On December 24 we will have very Christmas stories, such as: ‘The first Christmas’, ‘The man who invented Christmas’, ‘My Christmas with Bob’ or ‘Love Actually’.
- On December 25 we will be able to experience an endearing Christmas with: ‘Paddington’ (the two installments), ‘Vicky the Viking’, ‘Vicky the Viking and Thor’s hammer’, ‘Heidi by Alain Gsponen’ or ‘My pony friend’ .
- On December 28 will be the time for jokes and laughter with: ‘Two very stupid fools’, ‘Grab him as you can’, ‘A fish named Wanda’, ‘The prince of Zamunda’ or ‘The fighting sausage’.
- December 31 is usually a very busy night that Movistar will entertain with superhero movies: ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Wonder Woman’ or ‘Justice League’.
- January 1 is the time to make good resolutions and nothing better than to look to the future: ‘Chaos Walking’, ‘Total Recall (Total challenge)’ or ‘Robocop’.
- On January 6 we will be able to rest from all the holidays after the gifts of kings with: ‘Batman: The Lego movie’, ‘The LEGO Ninjago movie’, ‘Maya the bee. The movie ‘,’ Maya the bee and the golden orb ‘,’ Wallace & Gromit: The curse of the vegetables’ or ‘Checkered Ninja’.