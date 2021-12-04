Oncology.mx .-Carestream is a global provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications, all backed by a global service and support network.

With operations around the world, the company remains at the forefront of numerous technological advancements in imaging. Therefore, during the annual congress of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA, for its acronym in English) presented the most recent advances in the field of health, especially in Radiology:

X-ray rooms

Carestream’s DRX-Evolution Plus offers greater table reach, the flexibility of an extendable tube column, and easier image viewing on the larger tube head display. The affordable and rich DRX-Compass X-ray system is available with a new floor mount option.

Optional Smart DR Workflow software helps improve image quality and consistency, and accelerates patient performance. The AI-powered Smart DR workflow includes Smart Positioning, Smart Technique, and Smart Collimation.

Header images

Carestream’s DRX-Revolution now offers faster and easier positioning of its enhanced tube head and collimator. They are smaller, lighter and better balanced. It also features quieter drivetrain brakes and motors, as well as a more responsive display screen.

The new Ziehm Vision RFD C-arm features a unique easy-drive system to facilitate measurement taking. The 33 “arm opening and small footprint save space and speed up workflow, while a 32” monitor offers exceptional brightness and contrast.

DR detectors

The star of the show was the new glass-free Lux 35 detector – it weighs almost 2 pounds less than the DRX-Plus detectors. Its rounded corners and beveled edges make positioning the detector easier for the technician and more comfortable for patients. It allows long-lasting images to be obtained in a single shot and the extensive line of DR detectors offers a model to suit any workflow and budget.

Capture to print

Carestream Capture-to-Print packages help radiology facilities increase productivity, improve their workflow, and improve patient care. The Carestream suite of digital radiography (DR) detectors and computed radiography (CR) solutions provide an easy and flexible transition to digital technology when combined with DRYVIEW laser imagers. Combined with CARESTREAM Focus 35C / 43C detectors and Image Suite software, radiology departments can quickly take advantage of a powerful yet affordable digital radiography solution for printing.

