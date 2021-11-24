Manuel Martín Cuenca and Javier Gutiérrez repeat after their success with ‘El autor’ with another personal thriller by one of the most cerebral directors of our cinema current. ‘The daughter‘also stars Patricia López Arnaiz, a brand new Goya Award for Best Actress, and Irene Virgüez Filippidis.

Mothers love

It is very interesting to arrive at the new film by Manuel Martín Cuenca knowing the right thing to do. I did it like this and in that way I will treat this criticism, where I will even avoid giving details that appear in the official synopsis. Let’s say Javier and Adela are a married couple living in the mountains while they take in a minor who wants to straighten the course of her life.

Cuenca, an expert in uncomfortable characters and in moving like a fish in water between taboos to be treated in the most cold, calculated and elegant possible, he plunges headlong into another messy puddle from which he emerges again immaculate. And although there are people who think that the filmmaker’s career started in ‘Caníbal’, Manuel Martín Cuenca has been bothering the viewer for more than twenty years.

As usual in Cuenca cinema, everything is in its place here. Photography, staging and even the music of Vetusta Morla it works perfectly. Of course, it will be the suspense treatment and its Euro-grandguiñoñesco reminder that will leave us with our hearts popping out of our mouths. Cuenca, a filmmaker of “spaces”, chooses an ideal location to capture another harrowing story full of chiaroscuro in the mountains of madness.





Cast is another luxury. Javier Gutiérrez, Patricia López Arnaiz and the rabid irruption of Irene Virgüez Filippidis (after a long casting throughout Spain), once again become the puppets of a director who is very clear that the best for going to extremes is through containment. That may be the director’s great secret, containing the emotions of his actors while letting them fly free.

Through exploring the gray spaces of the mind and the whites of the cold winter, and testing the foundations of morality to the last consequences, ‘La hija’ consecrates its director as one of the masters of suspense sustained of the last European cinema.

‘La hija’ is not a story of good guys and bad guys, it’s a story about people who, at some point, have lost their way and are not able to live in the same space with the rest. It’s a story about fragility and the price to pay for what you want, a horror movie about the nightmare of fulfilling your dreams.