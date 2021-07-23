The popular BMW X5 will be updated with a major facelift. A mid-cycle upgrade that will allow the fourth generation to cope with the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. A test mule has been hunted in broad daylight and, despite carrying numerous temporary components, it has a surprise inside.

The time has come for the 4th generation BMW X5 is brought up to date. The successful and popular BMW SUV, one of the pillars on which the German manufacturer’s range is based in Europe, will undergo a facelift. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. This set-up will bring with it many technological innovations.

At the moment the project is in an early stage, but the fact that BMW is already working on it is very revealing. The goal set is none other than make the X5 a much more digital and connected car. Although there will be exterior novelties, it will be in the cabin where the most relevant modifications are made with respect to the model that we can find in our dealers.

Development of the new BMW X5 2023 is already underway. A test mule has been hunted

Spy photos of the new BMW X5 2023



BMW has moved to southern Europe to carry out a whole series of road tests with the future X5. In broad daylight a test mule of this new model has been hunted. A test specimen bearing numerous makeshift components that will not be transferred to the production vehicle. However, inside there are very relevant developments.

The test mule was hunted on the move and from a considerable distance. Now, this was not an impediment for our spy photographer to take several snapshots that allow him to lean slightly into the driving position. And that is where we find a great surprise. The new X5 will debut a screen system to create a truly digital environment.

The BMW iX, beyond being a flagship in terms of electrification, it is also a technological one. The entry on the scene of this electric SUV will mark the future of BMW SUVs and the X5 is no stranger to it. For this reason, it will equip new screens that will act as a digital instrument panel as well as an infotainment system.

The interior of the BMW X5 will be renewed and will debut a display system in the style of the BMW iX

The engine range of the new BMW X5 2023



With regard to the mechanical section, an offer very similar to that of the current model will be maintained. It will be possible to choose between gasoline and diesel engines. The 48-volt plug-in hybrid technology (MHEV) will be present to reduce both the level of consumption and emissions. It will also be possible to choose plug-in hybrid engines. The ‘jewel in the crown’ will continue to be the BMW X5 M, which will boast in terms of exclusivity, performance and sportiness.

The launch of the new X5 is set for the end of next year 2022. Therefore, and at the time that its commercialization officially begins, it will do so as a 2023 model.