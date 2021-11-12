The new generation of the 2024 BMW 5 Series continues to be tested around the Munich headquarters. The prototypes of the saloon known as G60 continue with their particular test program, even in one of the early stages in which none of the light clusters are final. Some spy photos that allow you to take a closer look at the model.

The fleet of prototypes of the new BMW 5 Series 2024 it continues to carry out tests on public roads, trials in which it barely accumulates a couple of months, since the first sighting. A very early first phase of the testing program in which a large part of the on-board systems and equipment are so new that they need to be coupled, so there are no great advances aesthetically.

The news spy photos, of one of the most important BMW sedans that will face a true transformation, allow you to take a closer look at the 5 Series, because despite the fact that camouflage is abundant with large sheet metal plates riveted to each other over the panels of the bodywork, in addition to being well lined with vinyl, which makes it impossible to see a single detail. Despite this, the camouflage configuration reveals slimmer headlights, in line with those of the 4 Series, and the usual dual grille of the flatter brand, which makes the front overhang more vertical.

The balanced proportions of the new BMW 5 Series G60 2024 are maintained

The BMW 5 Series G60 2024, an imperial revolution

The “G60», As this generation of the Series 5 is known, it will keep the proportions practically intact, but it will grow a few millimeters in length and width, losing in the height dimension. In fact, the images show the new shape of the rear window, the characteristic elbow that the brand prints in a different way on each of its models. Although the Series 5 hides the production design well, it is more striking in the rear area, as it will present finer pilots than the current model.

The 5 Series will also offer a more luxurious interior with the large curved screen occupying the dashboard. Two high resolution and sharp screens that will offer the most complete information, as well as a powerful head-up display, as one of the great novelties of the 5 2024 Series lies in the equipment. It will be the first model in its category with an advanced highway assistant inherited from the one that will debut in the also new 7 Series, and the first that will dispense with the iDrive remote. The interior minimalism will also be reflected in a transmission tunnel decorated with fine glass and glossy black applications.

The future 5 Series Saloon will be presented in late spring 2023, although the European market launch will take place in February 2024. The firm will bet on an evolved range of mechanics, gasoline, diesel and three well-known plug-in hybrids -530e, 545e and 550e- all with blocks of four and six cylinders in line. The most efficient will have a new lithium-ion battery that will offer more autonomy of 100 kilometers, options that will be combined with xDrive all-wheel drive.