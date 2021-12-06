Audi is working hard to develop a major upgrade to its first 100% electric SUV in series production. The new Audi e-tron 2022 has been spotted in broad daylight in Northern Europe facing cold and snow. A facelift is coming.

The time has come for the Audi e-tron to be updated. This interesting 100% electric SUV

will soon undergo a face lift. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. Audi you are already working at full capacity in the development process. Proof of this are the prototype sightings that have already occurred.

Once again, the new Audi e-tron 2022 has been hunted in broad daylight. However, unlike on previous occasions, this time the sighting took place in northern Europe. The development is entering a new and very important phase. The winter tests. It is true that winter has not yet officially started, but optimal conditions are already in place to carry out this type of test.

Spy photo of the new Audi e-tron 2022 facing the cold of northern Europe

2022 Audi e-tron spy photos



Audi has moved its “headquarters” to the Scandinavian region. The engineers are pushing the fleet of prototypes that have brought to this part of the Old Continent to the limit. And, since it is an electric vehicle, it is vitally important to know what its behavior is when facing both snow and low temperatures. Extreme temperatures affect battery performance.

The test sample photographed features the brand’s characteristic camouflage. A camouflage that covers part of the exterior of the vehicle. Now, as it is a facelift, we should not expect radical changes in design. Visual modifications will focus on the front and rear. The headlights will be updated and the bumpers slightly revised.

These changes will allow the Audi e-tron to adapt to the design philosophy that Audi is applying to all its new models. The brand will seize the moment to increase the level of customization by introducing new body colors and alloy wheel designs. The technological equipment will also be reinforced to improve connectivity and even driving assistants.

The Audi e-tron will undergo a overhaul. A facelift that will bring many new features

The autonomy of the new Audi e-tron 2022



Beyond the visual changes, it will be in the propulsion system where the most relevant developments occur. The autonomy of the Audi e-tron will be improved. A higher capacity battery will be introduced in the range that will exceed the 100 kWh barrier. Thanks to this, there will be an autonomy of more than 600 kilometers on a single charge.

When will it hit the market? The launch of the new Audi e-tron is scheduled for next spring. It is expected to take place around March 2022. Shortly thereafter, the order book will be opened and marketing will begin.