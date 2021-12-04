In addition, we tell you how to register on the platform to freely access all the content offered by the platform.

It is a joy that mobile phones have support to follow your favorite sport live and with highly optimized systems for these small screens. What is most demanded to see is football, basketball, Formula 1 … but paddle tennis is a sport that grows without stopping and has more and more followers. In fact, the official circuit has its own app to watch streaming matches, which is World Padel Tour TV.

It is nothing new that the organization itself broadcasts its matches on the internet, although previously it was done from its YouTube account. This interesting app has the objective of concentrating the entire paddle tennis community in one place, with hours and hours of content to consume. We offer you a tour of its entire interface.

Live padel matches, summaries, documentaries …

Unlike other sports, which sell their rights to operators, television networks or other payment platforms, World Padel Tour has this app that serves as OTT to broadcast your matches in full and rigorous direct. For those who do not know what an OTT is, it is a service that allows the transmission of content on the internet without the involvement of some of the entities that we have mentioned just before.

A platform where users can consume content, learn about the history of this sport and interact so that the paddle tennis community continues to grow. In addition, it is a multiplatform service, since it has versions adapted to iOS, iPadOS, Android and a web to access from a computer. The best of all is that both the delayed videos and the live matches have no cost, so its consumption is free.

Entering fully into its interface, you will find a very optimized and well organized app, with a similar distribution to the DAZN app. It has a main cover to highlight the latest or most important events. Just below, you will have the matches that are live and different sections such as interviews, documentaries, highlights or delayed matches from previous years, summaries, etc.

At the bottom of the screen, there is a bar with 4 sections: Home, Search, Schedule and Profile. In the first section, you will find all the content that we have mentioned above. In the second, it allows you to find something specific by typing key terms such as player names or the year.

On “Programming“You will find the broadcast schedule of the matches during a tournament, with the time adapted to the country of residence that you have entered in your data. Data that you can edit in the” section.Profile“, where you can also modify notifications or personalize your username with a name and a photo.

In terms of functionality, the app works like a shot, it has no bugs in its operation and works very well in the background. The margin for improvement is very small, where you can only highlight the automatic rotation in the playback of a video, which sometimes goes a bit crazy. On the other hand, you can play content in PiP mode, the window of which can be moved freely across the screen.

As additional utilities, the app has banners throughout its interface to directly access both the World Padel Tour official website as to your store to buy products or tickets to upcoming tournaments.

How to register in World Padel Tour TV

It is obvious that the first step to enjoy all this content is to download the app on your iPhone or iPad. However, there is a previous step that you must complete to access everything that the platform offers. The first thing to do is enter the App Store of your iPhone or iPad and type in the search bar “World Padel Tour“. Click on”Get“and you will have the app installed on the device.

When you open it, you will have to register to access the platform with a user. You can create an account manually or link your profile with Google, Facebook or with your Apple ID. This will help you identify yourself with a name and add a photo to the profile, as well as share any content on social networks. Both the download of the app and the creation of the account is completely free.

