Bandai namco fulfilled with what was promised and shared a extensive (15 minutes) and detailed gameplay of Elden ring. The new project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, which has the collaboration of George RR Martin (creator of Game of Thrones), is one of the most relevant releases of 2022. A good part of the expectation generated around the game is based, of course, on the extraordinary titles that the Japanese creative has given us in recent years.

From what we see in the trailer, Elden ring will keep that very characteristic and fanciful essence of Dark souls. However, this time, Miyazaki bets on a completely open world. We will even have a horse as a companion that will allow us to move from one point to another more quickly. The horse is able to reach elevated surfaces thanks to a “trampoline” or to fall from a great height without hurting itself.

One of the big questions that remained after the previous glimpses was how big the stage is. With today’s video, it is clear that the map is huge. In fact, Elden ring offers up to 100 markers to identify areas with valuable resources, dungeons or places with bosses, among other points of interest. Of course, you can add your own marker to go to a specific position as in any other open world title.

Elden ring it is still an RPG. Therefore the mechanics of crafting, and the necessary resources to carry out this activity, will be of great importance during your adventure. There will be a huge amount of items with which you can make objects that will facilitate your journey and the confrontations with enemies. Regarding combat, you can be sure that the protagonist will have a wide range of movements, either to attack or to dodge the opponent’s onslaught.

Elden ring, despite not having difficulty options, it will be slightly easier than other Hidetaka Miyazaki games. One of the main novelties that, when you have complications to defeat enemies, you can summon supportive spirits for a limited period of time. Remember that the game will be available from February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.