A new update comes to Among Us, the game of Innersloth which had already advanced the inclusion of the shapeshifter. Recently, a lot of new content was unveiled, both in-game as an aesthetic for the game of crew and impostors.

Through a statement on the official Innersloth blog, we were made aware of all the news that this will include update, where we will find new roles for crew members and new cosmetics, among others.

New roles

Among the new roles that Among Us incorporates, in addition to the shapeshifter, we find the following:

Scientist: You can access the vital signs of your teammates at any time during the game.

Engineer: You can use the vents. Something very dangerous if they see it since they can take it as an impostor.

Guardian Angel: perhaps the most striking is this angel, whose function is to grant an insurmountable shield to the crew when an impostor is about to kill them.

It should be noted that these roles, as well as the Shapeshifter, are customizable, being able to choose the quantity and the rate of appearance of each role.

The cosmicubes

On the aesthetic side, the cosmicubes, which will be both free and paid. Thanks to them we will be able to access unique items like new skins, pets, hats and other cosmetic section.

These cosmicubes can be obtained using beans or stars, free and paid resources respectively. They fulfill the same function: to be able to use them to buy the cosmicubes. However, the content can only be unlocked by winning pods in the games.

Pods are a new resource that can be obtained during games if you have a cosmicube activated by a bean or a star. It should be noted that there are specific pods for the cosmicube that we want to open.

Achievements

Finally, the achievements will reach the game, this means that they can be saved thanks to the Among Us account link. There we can save our statistics as well as store XP; achievements, stars and beans.

Among Us is available for Android, ios and Nintendo switch, although Innersloth announced the arrival of the game both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S like PS4 and PS5 December 14.

