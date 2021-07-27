A fleet of prototypes of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, Alfa Romeo’s long-awaited compact SUV, has been spotted in broad daylight. The development process is ongoing. The new Italian SUV will be in a position to storm European dealerships in 2022.

Alfa Romeo is working at full capacity in the development process of its new SUV. A compact SUV that is set to play a leading role in the European market. The expected Alfa Romeo Tonale It is just around the corner. The project is quite advanced and, despite all the means that the Italian brand is putting to avoid prying eyes, it has been hunted in broad daylight, once again.

The number of sightings of the new Tonale can be counted practically on the fingers of one hand. However, this time Alfa Romeo has had it quite complicated to prevent astute photographers from immortalizing the moment. And, as can be seen in the snapshots that illustrate this article, a prototype fleet of the new Tonale has been hunted.

A fleet of prototypes of the Alfa Romeo Tonale are transported in a trailer

Spy photos of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale



A significant number of prototypes of the new Tonale were transported in a trailer. How could it be otherwise, each one of the specimens was densely covered by the characteristic camouflage of the Italian firm. The project is well advanced. However, and as we have previously pointed out, Alfa Romeo does everything possible to prevent its development models from being photographed.

The exterior design of the new Tonale was anticipated at the time through the Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept. And what’s more, some time after the presentation of said conceptual model in 2019, there was a leak of a model very close to the production version of the model that will arrive at our dealerships.

In the Alfa Romeo range, the Tonale will rank just one notch below the current Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Will fight in segment C, a really important category in Europe since it brings together a good part of the new car registrations. In addition, once the farewell to the Alfa Romeo Giulietta has materialized, the Tonale will be the only representative of the brand in the aforementioned segment.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will arrive in European dealerships in 2022

The commitment to electrification of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale



The new Tonale will be no stranger to the transition process towards electric mobility that the European automotive industry is experiencing. The engine range of the new Alfa Romeo SUV will consist of a selection of petrol blocks. The 1.5-liter MultiAir four-cylinder engine will be one of the protagonists.

When it comes to electrification, there will be two levels to choose from. The lowest step will present the light hybrid technology (MHEV) while, well above, there will be a plug-in hybrid variant (PHEV). As with the Stelvio, the all-wheel drive will make an appearance in the mechanical offering.

The landing of the new Tonale in the European dealerships will take place sometime in the next year 2022. The Alfa Romeo roadmap has not changed and, despite the turbulent 2020 marked by the pandemic, it continues with the established objectives and deadlines originally.