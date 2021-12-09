The prototypes of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale do not leave Italy. The highways of the transalpine country have become the routes that the new model of the Milanese firm travel practically day and night. The latest sighting has allowed us to see a step forward in development with a significant loss of camouflage in the pilots’ area.

The development of Alfa Romeo Tonale keep going. The prototypes are traveling all the roads and mountain routes in Italy, without being seen in other areas of the European continent. A set-up that still has a few months ahead but with units that have begun to lose camouflage. Slowly, but they are already doing it, like this spy photo in which we see the taillights more clearly.

One of the most attractive parts of the new SUV of the C segment with which they will occupy the gap left by the Giulietta. The attractive light clusters present a three-dimensional image that adds great depth, a more sophisticated look that will inaugurate a more modern style in Alfa Romeo Tonale. The last spy photos of the model have also revealed the sharp design of the front, which is why more and more stylists of the brand have been more than faithful to the concept presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022 advances in its development in Italy / Photo: CarPix

The Alfa Romeo Tonale will be on sale in June 2022

The Italian model, which aspires to be one of the alternatives among the Premium models, will present few aesthetic changes compared to the conceptual advance, with a fine grille between the headlights with a black painted honeycomb pattern in the sportier versions. At the opposite pole, the transition to production has forced a slight change in the shape of the tailgate, subtle changes that will continue to stay true to the concept.

Sightings in Italy are practically continuous, having seen the interior practically completely naked. A very modern and technological dashboard in which ergonomics it will also be one of the true keys. A special detail is the elevation of the transmission tunnel, with a greater angle to connect with the center console, so the gear lever will be closer to the driver’s hand. Even the dashboard of the Tonale, by chance or not, presents a detail shared with the new Maserati Grecale: the horizontal arrangement of the central ventilation nozzles.

New filtration of the Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022, this time the equipment! Read news

The second SUV of the Italian brand will be presented at the end of next February, in a special event and in which we will have all the details, although we also know the trim levels thanks to a recent leak. The firm will offer a complete range of engines, petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid, the latter with a battery that will offer a generous autonomy over 50 kilometers so as not to lose the wake of the German competitors. The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be launched on the market on June 4, 2022, according to Italian sources.