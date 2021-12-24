First official preview of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale. The Italian brand, through Jean-Philippe Imparato, its head, has reviewed the first 11 months at the helm of the Milanese brand in an interesting video, in which the compact SUV has made a brief appearance also pointing to an electrified future .

The expected Alfa Romeo Tonale, whose development is burning stages on Italian and German roads, where it is also being seen, has just been officially announced. The great novelty of the next year 2022 from the «Biscione» brand A short video in which Jean-Philippe Imparato has made a review of the 11 months he has been in charge of the Italian firm has appeared very briefly at the end.

A mandate, for now, very short but that has left a marked mark on the French, reviewing the most important aspects of this term and with a notice as short as it is concise: «Very exciting things to come in 2022!»A short story of just over a minute that passes through the Alfa Romeo design department, the experiences lived in the brand’s pits in Formula 1, the recent special editions of the Giulia and Stelvio 6C Villa d’Este, the of the sedan and the SUV of the segment D recovering the spirit of the GT Junior or the 1000 Miglia. But among all these facts, the brief cameo of the Tonale stands out.

Confirmed arrival of the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV

The compact SUV will officially debut in just over two months, in mid-February, and the first preview has already arrived. In just a few seconds you can see the headlights of the Giulietta heir, with the three perfectly delimited headlamps and the same design on the taillights, as thin as those of the concept advanced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but with a more three-dimensional appearance that provide extra depth.

A very short preview of the SUV that moves through a circuit at breakneck speed, confirming its electrified mechanics, thanks to the new emblem of the snake transformed into a plug. A detail that confirms what we already know: the version Tonale plug-in hybrid. The most efficient option, and also the most performance, will be that of the top of the range with a maximum power of 240 hp, with the same powertrain that equips the Jeep Compass and 4xe and Renegade 4xe, the latter model with which it shares the “Small Wide” platform.

The Tonale will be officially revealed at the end of February 2022, and launched on the European market in early June, with the full range of engines available. A 130 hp diesel and gasoline turbo four-cylinder versions, 130 to 180 hp, including 48 Volt MHEV technology and 8-speed automatic transmission as standard from the most basic. The range will also have all-wheel drive, although for now it will only be available with the plug-in hybrid. An offer that will be divided into three trim levels, the “Super”, “Ti” and “Veloce”, and for the most fans, a special First Edition launch edition very sporty.