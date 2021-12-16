The new 100% electric GMC Sierra is glimpsed in this official preview

GMC offers a very interesting preview of its new 100% electric pick-up. The GMC Sierra Denali will be electrified at the highest level and now, through a brief video, we can glimpse what the front of the vehicle will be like. It will be presented in 2022 and its series production will take place in Detroit, United States.

The brand GMC, backed by the North American behemoth General Motors, is determined to raise its stake on electrification at its highest level. The next mass-production electric vehicle to sport the GMC insignia is already in the offing in a very interesting official preview. The GMC Sierra to become an all-electric pick-up. A model that will be introduced in no time.

GMC’s second electric pick-up, or the first if we put the GMC Hummer EV aside due to the origins of the project, is set to play a leading role in a fledgling segment. And it is that the transition from pick-ups to electric mobility is underway in a market as relevant as North America. The new GMC Sierra Denali EV It will be the third electric vehicle to join the GMC range.

Sneak peek of the new GMC Sierra Denali with 100% electric mechanics

GMC to electrify Sierra Denali pickup to the highest level



In the video that accompanies this article you can see practically the entire front of the new GMC electric pick-up and, what is equally important, its lighting system. The American manufacturer highlights the premium look that the new model will wear. The Electric GMC Sierra will only be available as a Denali model, which rules out other variants of this electric a priori.

Duncan Aldred, Vice President of GMC, highlighted the role that the Sierra Denali plays and the importance of electrifying it: “The Sierra Denali has enormous social capital for GMC and our customers. Now we have the opportunity to evolve the capabilities and technologies of the Sierra, as allowed by the transition to fully electric propulsion, while elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with the Denali model. “

As with the Hummer EV pick-up, the new electric Sierra Denali will be produced on the GM Ultium platform. A specific architecture for electric vehicles that allows high performance. And it is that having a high autonomy will be decisive for its commercial success.

GMC offers a sneak peek at its long-awaited all-electric pickup

GMC’s new pick-up will arrive in 2022



Series production of the new electric Sierra Denali will take place at General Motors’ facilities in Detroit, Michigan (United States). The launch of the model will take place in 2022.