Kevin Durant scored 24 points this Tuesday to lead to victory Brooklyn Nets 102 by 99 on the Dallas Mavericks scored by Luka Doncic.

After more than five minutes with a somewhat erratic game for both, played 7.38 minutes Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis sent with a 13-for-6 advantage, for the Nets to burn a timeout.

The timeout did good for the team led by Kevin Nash, putting together a 7-point run with no response, led by Kevin Durant and Lamarcus Aldrige, to put the board, in the absence of 2.36 of the first part, 17-17.

The first half did not end as spectacular for Brooklyn and they ended up losing by six points (21-27).

The second part was going to be a little looser for the Mav’s and Doncic being the figure in the last minutes of the quarter.

In that period, the Dallas team obtained the greatest advantage, of 10 points, at 8.36 minutes into the quarter, heralding something negative for the visit.

Until that moment, Brooklyn tried to move the ball with James harden and trying three-to-three shots – mostly wrong – a situation that little by little the locals took advantage of.

The show before halftime put it Doncic, with 10 points, the 18 achieved in the first half, in the last 2 minutes of games for Dallas to go into halftime with a 62-50 advantage.

The dominance of Dallas extended in the third quarter, reaching an advantage of 13 points, although the rival closed the period well, taking advantage of the fact that JAson Kidd gave Doncic and Porzingis a break of more than two minutes, to make up his disadvantage a bit, leaving it only nine units (86 by 75).

The fourth period was all Nets, with a Kevin Durant determined to take the first win of the Nets tour.

Durant started a 10-2 run, scoring two three-point baskets, forcing the Mavericks to call a timeout with 9:32 left.

Upon return, Kidd sent Doncic back to the court, who began the period on the bench due to foul problems.

Not even with the minute on the floor, Doncic assisted Dorian Finney-Smith, who sank the ball, to keep the lead at five points (90-85).

Durant reappeared at 7.10 minutes, to score, and put the game to a point.

James Harden took the opportunity to score two free throws, the product of a Doncic foul, to put the score at 91-90, with 6.41 minutes remaining, the first time the Nets took the lead in the game.

Finney-Smith, from the free throw line, gave the Mav’s the lead again, but Durant had the last word at the end of the period.

With a minute on the clock Durant soared over Finney-Smith himself and put the score at 102 by 99, with the assistance of Patty Mills, who prior to this play had scored a three-point basket.

Tim Hardaway Jr., with 0.7 tenths of a second remaining, had the tying shot, but his ball did not enter, then the buzzer sounded that ended the duel and the third loss in a row for the Mavericks.

The best of the game

Kevin Durant was the player of the night for the Brooklyn Nets scoring 24 points to ensure victory.

Durant added 7 rebounds and three assists to his accounting.

The Nets power forward was supported by James Harden, who scored 23 points, 9 rebounds and added 12 assists.

For the winners they also contributed Lamarcus Aldridge, with 15 points; James Johnson, 12 points and Patty Mills with 10 points.

For the defeated, the best were Luka Doncic with 28 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis with 17 points, 12 rebounds and Dorian Finney-Smith with 15 points were the other players who stood out on the court for the Dallas Mavericks.