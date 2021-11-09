Years ago, video games stopped being just a leisure option for teenagers to become authentic mass phenomena. The big fashion firms know it, hence more and more of them collaborate in the digital world, and until careers are born ex profeso for it .

And if we talk about video games that change things, The first of them is him League of Legends (LOL). It has world e-sports competitions, his own K-Pop group and Louis Vuitton sponsors its world championship and participates in the prize for the winner . And that is just the beginning.

Some of the most famous gamers and streamers in the world are famous for playing LOL and the empire that Riot Games has created now wants to conquer the streaming giant, and His new series based on the video game has already become number 1 on Netflix worldwide.

Arcane, the Netflix series based on the League of Legends

Is about an animated adaptation of League of Legends that seeks to be an extension of its universe with Jinx and Vi at the epicenter of the story. The project has been produced by Riot Games and developed by the French animation studio Fortiche Productions, which has signed some of the best LOL audiovisual productions.





The fans already existed, as with series based on books like The Bridgertons or how happens with the fans of The Witcher, which is also based on a book saga and a video game, but in the case of LOL their number is infinitely greater. The acclaimed MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) has millions of players around the world and its impact is impressive.

What’s more, Riot wanted to do transmedia work full-fledged, and has sought a greater impact by opening the ban for example in Twitch, where it allowed dozens of streamers from around the world, such as TheGrefg or elxokas, to broadcast the first episode simultaneously to Netflix and with an impact of 1.8 viewers .

The success of Arcane on Netflix, also for those who do not know the LOL

The secret to success is simple: have a story that engages, characters with charisma and a good rhythm narration, in addition to in this case, being faithful to a video game that already has a powerful background and a large entourage of fans. And he has achieved it all, something that was sensed only with the impressive trailer.

The critic is delighted with her, like our Extra Life companions , and it is a delight not only for gamers, but also for those looking for a good story with a good execution. The plot speaks of the balance between the rich city of Piltover and the underprivileged city of Zaun, and you don’t need to know them in advance despite being based on the world of LOL, because even if you don’t know the game, the story hooks you if you’re into the science fiction and fantasy genre.









Visually beautiful and full of detail, it has a much greater depth than expected. We will not only see action, but it also has touches of a thriller and is an emotional fiction and even with social criticism. It is without a doubt one of the best bets of the year on Netflix .

The first three chapters have already been released and Netflix will release three weekly until completing the nine chapters on November 20. Of course we are counting the hours to find out what will happen next week in Arcane.

Photos | Arcane (Netflix)