In 2000, Red Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix, tried to sell the current platform for streaming to Blockbuster, one of the main references in the distribution of physical format films, but the proposal for 50 million dollars was declined. This was not the only failed deal that could change the course of the big company and the streaming, In 1998, Jeffrey Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, wanted to buy Netflix to enter the video market and eliminate competition from online DVD purchases.

According to Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix in his book “That will never work: The birth of Netflix and the power of great ideas”, where he narrates the origins of the company, the decision-making that changed the course of the history of the audiovisual consumption and the challenges they faced, in 1998, they received a call from Amazon, a company of just four years at the time that was venturing into the electronic commerce of products, books, and also DVD’s.

The rejection of the offer: Netflix agreed to be competition from Amazon

With just four years of life, Amazon had already debuted on the stock market in 1997 and had big plans in eCommerce and wanted to eliminate all competition. For this reason, the company contacted the co-founders of the streaming and he brought them all the way to Seattle to meet and discuss the sale of Netflix.

During the meeting, Bezos’ team offered the co-founders a figure below 8 digits, as the startup He was only two months old.

At the time, the offer was an escape from the little revenue the company generated, since during Netflix’s first months, the center of its business was a Web in which people could choose movies and the selection arrived in their mail on DVD, but with the limitations of logistics it was difficult to send their films in a single day. In addition to the fact that Netflix did not have the scalable business model that currently offers streaming and its costs were high.

At the end of the meeting and during the flight home, Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph decided to reject the offer of the four-year-old company that was listed on the stock market for 54 million dollars.

Open your eyes to the opportunity

Marc Randolph narrated in “That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Power of Great Ideas” that with the meeting they had with Amazon, they thought of new ways to grow the business and that people will rent them instead of buying them. In addition to accepting that by not taking the offer, competition with Amazon would strengthen in the future, and it was.

According to Statista, in 2020 video service platforms streaming Most viewed in Mexico were: Netflix (89 percent), Youtube (82 percent), Amazon Prime (45 percent), Claro Video (28.5 percent), HBO (17.5 percent), Blim (12 percent), Fox Premium (10.5 percent), Apple TV (5.5 percent) and, far below, Disney + (5.5 percent).

But in terms of influence, Statista data ensure that the world’s most influential company in 2020 it was Netflix (56.6 percent), followed by Disney + (23.7 percent) and Amazon Prime (11.9 percent).

Putting the focus on Netflix, until the last quarter of 2020 it had 203.7 million subscribers worldwide. And, in the second quarter of 2021, the platform added 1.54 million subscribers, up from its estimate of one million. However, during the pandemic it lost more than 430,000 subscribers in the region where the service is most consumed: the United States and Canada. The most recent data from Netflix mentions that, in the third quarter, they added 2.5 million subscribers.

As for Amazon Prime, its data reports that, until 2020 the platform had 200 million subscribers and its content was seen by more than 95 million viewers.

Netflix made the best decision by relying on its movie rental project and then subscription offering and Amazon sought to position itself in the segment with Prime Video. To this day, the prospect of competition is still latent, but Netflix continues to crown itself as the giant of the streaming.

