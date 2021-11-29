Nov 29, 2021 at 08:25 CET

Rafa bernardo

The idea of ​​the Government to close the negotiation of the labor reform at the beginning of December, in order to approve the measure in time before the limit marked by Brussels – the end of the year – is not going to be fulfilled. All parties are clear that the dialogue will continue until the last moment, and there are several factors that push it: to begin with, no one wants to be seen as the first to get up from the table and be left as the culprit that there is no pact. But the underlying reasons are the difficulty of the subjects under discussion and a negotiating technique so cumbersome and overloaded that it has been accumulating delay upon delay until making a resolution around Constitution Day impossible.

An illustration of the problems is given by the last meeting, held this Friday: it started at 9:30 in the morning and lasted until the edge of 2:00 pm, according to one of the attendees. The bulk of the meeting was dedicated, as was Wednesday, to the training contracts, “a matter that, being important, will not be the one that determines that a party signs or does not sign,” says this source, who regrets the negotiating formula of “reviewing each topic article by article, paragraph by paragraph, instead of doing a global examination, which is what allows us to move forward: I give in on this, in exchange for this other. With the current method, we only we repeat our highs program at each specific point “.

To that problem is added the excess negotiators, according to another of the participants at the table. Peace between the vice-presidents Calviño and Diaz In their dispute for control of the negotiation, it was sealed at the cost of incorporating more interlocutors from other ministries in addition to Labor. Result: the government delegation at the last table was a dozen people. “It is very little operational; in the end, between them and the social agents we are twenty people, and the meetings become a monologue succession“. A possible solution, used successfully in other negotiations such as pensions, is – they point out – to hold” bilateral, more secretive meetings “between the Government and each of the interlocutors to clear matters and leave the issues ready for the table. general.

Another meeting more

Thus, news is expected for these last days of November: the employer’s association, which has been since the summer without providing any document to the table, has promised to have a proposal ready that -if it is on time- could be debated in a special meeting, this Tuesday; if she’s not ready by then, she would meet at the usual Wednesday meeting. Sources of CEOE explain that the internal environment of the organization is tense, because “every time we go to the table they take something away from us with respect to the current regulations” (for example, in the last meeting the main novelty was a increased penalties for irregular temporary contracts).

CEOE’s negotiating efforts are now focused, they explain, on a regulation of temporality “That covers the real needs of companies, especially those in sectors such as hospitality and agriculture, since the contract for work or service will be abolished.” Let the employer sign at the end, they advance from the organization, it will depend on the final contents and the internal response that they generate: “if the cost is very high, we may not support it, or not support everything,” they say, opening the door to a formula not tested so far in any of the major reforms: the “agreed disagreement”, for which there is understanding in most matters but a specific point prevents agreement, as happened with the equality regulations.

The unions are closer to the documents that the Government now handles; In fact, while this Friday’s meeting was being held, one of the usual negotiators advanced in a public act that the traditional ‘red lines’ of the centrals are well treated in the Executive’s texts: “there are two fundamental elements so that the UGT is entered into an agreement: the ultractivity of the agreements [su vigencia una vez caducados] and the prevalence of the company agreement about the sector; just those two things already justify a signature, although obviously there will be more, “he said Mariano hoya, Deputy Secretary General for Union Policy of the UGT during an act of his union in Extremadura.

Beyond 2021

If there are no extraordinary advances in the next few days, unlikely, the following weeks until the end of the year seem like very fair to reach an agreement, according to union and business sources. One of those consulted advances the possibility of agreeing and approving a Royal Decree-Law before December 31, to save the term agreed with Brussels, and that the text be finalized during the month until its validation by Congress, and if it is necessary to continue adjusting matters in their eventual parliamentary processing as a Bill.

Another possibility is to directly go over the deadline if the agreement is perceived to be close, but – one of the negotiators insists – the European Comission has made it very clear that if compliance is delayed, payments are delayed European funds: 10 billion depend on the approval of the labor market reform, the last of the 52 milestones scheduled for the end of 2021 that is pending. The European Labor Commissioner himself, who has met in Madrid in recent days with Vice-Presidents Calviño and Díaz, as well as the Minister of Inclusion, has also celebrated meetings with social agents and it has expressed the interest of the Community Executive in a reform that combats temporality, preferably with an agreement, as they explain from the social dialogue.

Government sources rule out exceeding the limit: “Before December 31, the reform will be approved by the Council of Ministers, with or without an agreement.” Of course, they already have that the negotiation will rush every possible day “as happened in the erte or in the pension reform,” they recall.