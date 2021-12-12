EFE.- The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, attributed this Friday the accident in Chiapas in which more than 50 migrants died because “the causes of migration have not been addressed”, as he has asked the US and the UN.
“You had to act immediately. It has not been possible to address the causes that originate the migratory phenomenon and hopefully this (will serve), because these misfortunes have to serve to raise awareness and address the underlying problem, “he said at his press conference, this time from the northern state of Chihuahua.
His statements come after the overturning this Thursday of a trailer in Chiapas that transported more than 160 migrants from Central America in Tuxtla Gutiérrez.
Although last night the National Civil Protection Coordination counted 55 deaths, the commander of the National Guard, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, specified this Friday that so far there are 54 dead, 105 injured and 7 more people who fled the place.
Without specifying the nationality of the deceased, he stated that among the There are 95 injured from Guatemala, one from Honduras, one from Mexico, one from Ecuador, three from the Dominican Republic and four undefined.
“First, express our pain for these unfortunate and sad events, and send a fraternal hug to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, that is the main thing, It hurts a lot when these cases occur ”, declared López Obrador.
The president avoided questions from the press about the responsibility of Mexico’s immigration policy, which has detained more than 228,000 migrants and deported 82,000 so far in 2021.
The president insisted that has claimed the United States Government invest in Central America and even made a desperate call ”in his last letter to his American counterpart Joe biden.
“They do not act in an executive manner and this merits urgent attention”, he reproached.
ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION
The commander of the National Guard reiterated that the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has attracted the case of the accident, which was registered at 15:30 local time (21:30 GMT) at kilometer 9 of the highway from Tuxtla Gutiérrez to Chiapa de Corzo.
The general asserted that, according to the testimonies of the migrants, they had entered along the Mexico-Guatemala border to stay in “safe houses” with traffickers.
The investigation is for the crime of homicide against whoever is responsible.
He commented that the trailer driver, who transported more than 160 migrants in two boxes, He fled.
“This vehicle had not crossed any of the checkpoints that were they have for the rescue of migrants“, Asserted Rodríguez Bucio.
The migrants who survived, he added, were They will grant humanitarian cards to reside in the country and temporary work permits.
The Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía, also commented that the accident It was due to the conditions of human trafficking.
“Evidently the overcrowding and the conditions in which they were transferred, in addition to the openings in the cash register, also affected the safety of the migrants “, he detailed. EFE
