Gabriela Agúndez migrated from gymnastics to diving, Ale Orozco practiced both sports at the same time, being that both found their definitive habitat in the diving pit to today be bronze medalists on the synchronized 10-meter platform in Tokyo 2020. Anguished, They jumped to happiness when Japan missed their last dive, which by the least margin gave them to get on the podium of glory, before the smile of the experienced Ale and the youthful Gaby.

Both were made under the tutelage of Paola Espinosa, who today did congratulate instead of reproach and this time the attitude changed because the achievement was under the tutelage of Iván Bautista, his coach. In London 2012, Orozco with only 15 years of age and without experience won silver along with his sports hero who was Paola and now 9 years later she was the experienced one who led Agúndez, originally from Baja California, to glory. Orozco overcame Covid 19, Agúndez separation from his parents. They both overcame the fire at their training site in Code Jalisco.

It is worth noting that Agúndez has suffered in his career. The Cuban Yuneskis Hernández was the one who convinced her to change discipline when she was barely five years old. Today the change shows the reason for the Cuban, who died of cancer in 2019. Orozco and Agúndez passed under the strict discipline of Ma Jin, the Chinese woman who also led Espinosa to the summit.

Ale had left him to go to synchronize with Paola, while Gaby left her because of her strict way of being, her little communication and a lot of demand that were about to take her to retirement, but Yuneskis sent her to Bautista, who today led her to the bronze with Ale who also returned to the networks of this Guadalajara who discovered her.

Mexico played the bronze against Canada in softball and lost, it is valid to remember that many Mexicans emigrate for needs, whether economic, family, or otherwise, to have a better future, just as there are Americans who decide to defend the national colors It is clear that what is granted by the Constitution cannot be taken away by sport, since it has been a constant listen to the gringo team that represents Mexico, this being pejorative as well as bad taste.

On September 2, 2019, they took the historic step to be in the Olympic event. If 14 of the 15 players who represent us, they are born in the United States. They are from parents or grandparents who were born in Mexico, they carry it in their blood, taking the step of being in the country of their ancestors. 9 are from California, 2 from Arizona, 2 from Texas and 1 from Washington, plus the only Mexican living in the country Stefania Aradillas.

A brilliant generation, as they play at the best levels of the sport such as the College League of Softball in the United States. They are outstanding players such as Dallas Escobedo, a pitcher who won the 2011 University World Series with Arizona State. There is Taylor Mc Quillin selected 6 by Cleveland in the 2019 National Pro draft, or pitcher Danielle O Toole Trejo, who he previously played for the United States.

