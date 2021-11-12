That is how important it is to implement programs and public policies to serve citizens so that we are not excluded. In addition, financial inclusion is an enabler for social progress and a productivity trigger that we need for Mexico to grow in a sustained and inclusive way.

Thus, today having access to financial products not only gives us the opportunity to transfer income from the present to the future through savings or vice versa through credit, but also allows us to access goods and services in the present. The federal government’s efforts to encourage the population’s access to savings products began with the creation of the National Savings Board (PAHNAL) in 1949, which in the 90s would implement a program with the objective of reaching rural communities. , through savings products that could be purchased at post offices.

In 2001, the federal government turned PAHNAL into a development banking institution; It would be known as the National Savings and Financial Services Bank (Bansefi), with the aim of serving the low-income population that does not have access to commercial banking.

In this Administration it would change its name to Banco del Bienestar. But despite these efforts, the National Survey of Financial Inclusion ( ENIF ) presented in November 2018 highlights that these programs have not been enough for half the population to have a bank account.

This data is more alarming in rural communities, since this percentage does not reach 30% of the population according to the world Bank . When compared to Latin American countries, Mexico lags behind. In accordance with America Martket Intelligence , in Brazil 88% of the population has a bank account, in Chile 82% of the population and in Argentina and Colombia 60% of the population.

On the other hand, there is the adoption of digital payment platforms. Mexican financial authorities such as Banco de México promote the use of digital payment platforms, such as CoDi , so that more people join the digital ecosystem and benefit from secure, cashless and commission-free transactions from their mobile device.