

Dec 24, 2021 at 2:09 PM CET



The NBA and the League Players Association are very close to signing an agreement whereby they will be reduced from 10 days to just six the time that players who have tested positive for covid19 will have to be confined, after some tests carried out, as the ESPN network progressed.

The agreement, to be ratified by the representatives of all teams, will allow some templates to be completed for the day this Saturday, on Christmas Day, where some of the biggest games of the season are played.

The NBA is following the criteria that the NFL has implemented in the case of positives, with a protocol advised by infectious disease specialists. The League has also closely followed studies that open the door to reducing the number of days of confinement.

The NBA goes on

Recently, the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, assured that the League is not going to stop due to the high number of cases that the new variant of omicron is causing in the League – about 90% of the cases.

Nowadays, The NBA has 141 players who are in the health and safety protocols, 127 of them only in the month of December. Some players have had to use the security protocol up to three times this month.