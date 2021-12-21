The Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico informs that, in the framework of the implementation of the Marine Plan, the “Operation Lifeguard, Winter 2021”, Which will run until January 2, with the aim of providing security and surveillance to protect the integrity of national and international vacationers who visit the main tourist destinations in the country during the winter vacation season.

This operation is carried out by this Institution within its functions as Coast Guard, in coordination with authorities of the three orders of government and Civil Protection, taking place on the beaches with the highest tourist influx of both coasts of the country, as well as in the tourist centers of the national territory that are areas of responsibility of the Navy of Mexico.

This year, 2,242 naval elements have been deployed nationwide, including Admirals, Captains, Officers, Classes, Sailors, and civilian personnel. Likewise, a total of 337 units, equivalent to 146 vessels, 10 air and 181 land, to carry out life-saving actions, medical support and maritime, air and land surveillance.

In this operation, the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Stations (ENSAR), with the support of the Naval Command personnel, will be those who are prepared to attend in a timely manner to the call of the citizens; equipped with fast boats and highly trained personnel to carry out, if necessary, rescue actions for people in danger of drowning.

It should be emphasized that it is extremely important to observe and respect the indications issued by the Harbor Master’s Office regarding the behavior of the sea at its tide levels, which are marked with flags; green color: indicates that the conditions for bathing, swimming or diving are good; yellow: means caution, due to the ocean currents and the possibility of the weather getting worse; red: indicates that bathers should NOT enter the sea.

In this context, aid and rescue posts will be installed, where naval health and lifeguards elements will provide first aid to those who require it. However, the Secretary of the Navy invites the general population to bear in mind the following recommendations during their stay on the beaches:

First, consider that the COVID-19 pandemic is still present, so it is important that crowds are avoided, in addition to following the recommendations of maintaining a healthy distance, using antibacterial gel and face masks at all times.

Respect the instructions of the lifeguards.

Do not neglect children on the beach.

Do not enter the sea after having ingested food, alcoholic beverages or a combination of both.

Try to swim close to where there is a life-saving element.

Do not swim in areas where there is maritime traffic (boats or jet skis).

In case of traveling in smaller boats (boats), make sure that it is not overloaded.

Require life jacket; Check that it is the right one for each activity and that it suits you.

Do not obstruct access to the beaches and allow free access to patrols and ambulances.

Use sunscreen if you are going to be in the sun for a long time.

Drink water constantly to hydrate.

Do not litter on the beaches.

For emergencies at sea, the Mexican Navy Secretariat makes the following numbers and emails available to citizens: SEMAR Command and Control Center: (55) 56-77-71-19 or (55) 56-24-60-04. 800 6274621/800 MARINA1. Switchboard of the Secretary of the Navy: (55) 56-24-65-00, to extensions 1000, 6004, 7226, 7852 or 8383. Email accounts: [email protected] [email protected]

In this way, the Secretary of the Navy in the exercise of the National Maritime Authority, through the Mexican Navy acting as Coast Guard, reaffirms its commitment to citizens to ensure their safety and to safeguard human life at sea. .

DZ