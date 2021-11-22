A new SMS scam is circulating in Spain where hackers pose as a famous bank and the excuse is that the credit card has been deactivated for security reasons.

Since the internet has been a part of our lives (which has been the general trend for about 25 years) the bad guys in the movie have managed to try to rip us off at every turn.

Because like everything good and positive in the world, if we look for the negative side, we will surely find it without much effort. So the tool that allows us to learn any subject, also serves to scam many people.

Today’s scam case is starring the Caja Rural, since it is the bank that hackers impersonate to bring down citizens.

⚠ If you get a #SMS supposedly from Caja Rural with a link to be able to reuse your bank card. DO NOT PIQUES !!! Please 🙏, seriously, do not click on links of unknown origin (and less badly written and / or with spelling mistakes 🙄) pic.twitter.com/mAQi2OcJNJ – National Police (@policia) November 19, 2021

As explained by the National Police On Twitter, there is a text message that is reaching a lot of people where Grupo Caja Rural advises that their credit card cannot be used and that it must be activated through a link that comes in the SMS.

Obviously, This is a Phishing scam and what the pirates want is for us to click on the link and there we give all our banking information, with the card number, the expiration date and other questions.

Falling is easy if we are not attentive, and surely many people who are from Caja Rural have taken a bite, since it is normal that these messages do not reach us. So please, You have to be attentive and any bank change do it yourselves through its official channels.

And, if you have any questions or concerns, call your office, as they will be able to warn you if what you have received is real or a scam. Be very careful out there.