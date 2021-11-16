(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) began to implement the National Human Rights Violation Alert System in order to monitor and warn of risk situations that the civilian population could have with federal authorities. According to the latest report, the National Guard (GN), the body created by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to pacify the country, it has become the security body most denounced for alleged human rights violations.

In the period from January to September 2021, the National Guard has accumulated 388 complaints of human rights violations, positioning itself above the Secretariat of National Defense (344), the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (214). The entities that registered the most complaints about abuse of GN personnel were Mexico City (32), Chihuahua (31), Chiapas (27), State of Mexico (25) Veracruz (24) and Oaxaca (22).

With the current figures, the GN has already exceeded the total number of complaints for human rights violations that it received before the CNDH throughout 2020, that were 350, and many more than in 2019, the year the corporation was created, when there were 32 claim files. It is noteworthy that the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), also a member of the national armed forces, does not appear among the top 10 federal government agencies with the most complaints to the CNDH.

In his column on Tuesday, the journalist Héctor de Mauleón cited several examples of cases of human rights violations committed by elements of the National Guard in different parts of the country. One of them occurred last April, when a customs broker from Nuevo Laredo, identified as Jorge Alberto Rivera Cardoza, was shot by members of the GN. He had allegedly been previously ordered to stop, but he did not obey. He died of an impact to the head.

Witnesses who witnessed the events said that the agents involved in the murder of Rivera Cardoza planted drugs in his truck and radio broadcasting equipment to alter the crime scene and produce a version that exonerates them. In the same incident, another woman, Martha Leticia Salinas Arriaga, a nearby corn seller, lost her life. The relatives of both received an offer from the military body: If they signed an agreement by which they waived the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to continue with the investigation, they would receive compensation of one million pesos.

A similar situation occurred to the farmer Jaime Torres and his wife, Jessica Silva, who months ago the National Guard gunned down on a road from Delicias, Chihuahua. The spouses had participated in a violent protest, in defense of their right to water, at the “La Boquilla” dam. The national guards claimed that only “they had repelled”An aggression carried out by armed civilians. In the photographs of the event, however, no weapons appeared, only the bodies of the spouses (he was seriously injured and she died). Days later six officers were arrested.

Last October 31, in Pijijiapan, Chiapas, National Guard agents opened fire on a van in which 13 people from Cuba, Ghana and Brazil were traveling. Federal elements later alleged that the truck had tried to run them over. Four migrants were wounded by the shots and one more, of Cuban origin, was killed on the punt.

KEEP READING:

The CNDH warned three states for alleged acts of violence, threats and aggression against human rights defenders

They recaptured in Zapopan Rosalinda “N”, the wife of “El Mencho”

Who is Rosalinda “N”, wife of “El Mencho” and “La Jefa” in the CJNG, who was detained by SEDENA