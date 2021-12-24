12/23/2021 On at 20:37 CET

EFE

The National Court has reversed the judge’s decision Manuel Garcia Castellon to expand the investigation against the former president of BBVA Francisco González for allegedly unfair administration, in the case regarding the entity’s relationship with the company Cenytby former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo.

In a car to which Efe has had access, the third section of the Criminal Chamber considers the appeal of the banker’s defense and annuls the magistrate’s decision, issued last July at the request of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

However, González will continue to be investigated for alleged crimes of bribery and discovery and disclosure of secrets.

The unfair administration blamed by the Public Ministry alluded to the report that the banker, with resources from BBVA, had commissioned the former commissioner to assess the acquisition of a property in a personal capacity, facts that, in any case, would not be related to the procedure, the court now says.

This issue came to light during the questioning of the bank’s former Chief Risk Officer Antonio Bejar, also investigated.

According to his version, the former director of the entity’s presidential cabinet, Joaquín Gortari, would have given him “precise instructions.” to investigate the legal situation of the owner of a farm that Francisco González wanted to buy in El Escorial (Madrid).

This account was clarified by González in his appeal, in which he alleged that all the procedures he carried out with brokers and appraisers were paid “out of his pocket.”

The former president of BBVA also questioned the legitimacy of the Prosecutor’s Office to promote the investigation of this crime, since the Criminal Code in force at the time this conduct took place required the complaint of the aggrieved person, who would be the bank itself.

But nevertheless, the entity, which is listed as being investigated, “has not made any complaint or claim”, and added that “the eventual damage, in this case of minimal importance, cannot be considered sufficient to affect the bank and, even less, the financial sector or the national economy.”

On this occasion, the court considers González’s request and explains that “BBVA, a company that was eventually harmed, is one of the main banking entities in our country and has many shareholders It does not imply that there is an affectation of the general interests or of a plurality of people“.

In fact, if it turns out to be true, “the conduct would have, given its scant entity, a negligible repercussion in the assets of the company and the reputational risk would be moderate “.

Even less, he continues, “it would be possible to conceive an appreciable damage to the shareholders or for the economy in general. “

“Inescapable” the bank’s complaint

Therefore, in order to investigate that specific crime a complaint from the bank would “inevitably” be needed.

At this point, the magistrates recall that, regardless of whether this conduct could finally be proven, the investigation In this separate piece of the Villarejo case, he focuses on “the hiring carried out from BBVA to Cenyt.”

Thus, taking into account that the commission for the farm “was precisely carried out by the (then) president of BBVA to an employee and was intended for services (…) related to the investigation of the situation of a property, it seems clear that the events were committed outside the criminal organization investigated“.

By not being related to this specific procedure, the alleged infractions “should be, where appropriate, investigated in a different, by the competent judicial body that is not the National Court “.

The Trap operation, ninth separate piece of the Villarejo case, revolves around the alleged espionage services to politicians, businessmen and journalists that the bank commissioned from the former commissioner since 2004, when the construction company Sacyr started a movement to try to take control of the entity, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

In mid-2019, the judge agreed to the imputation of both BBVA and Francisco González in a case in which other former directors of the bank were being investigated, such as the former head of Security Julio Corrochano, or the former CEO Ángel Cano.