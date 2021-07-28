In 2020, the National Human Rights Commission issued 90 recommendations on all issues. Of these, 30 had to do with health services, health personnel and the right to health protection. That size is our problem within our Health System. In a country where we have spent several years in a “war against drugs” that seems never to have had a head or tail, where there is a crisis of the disappeared, a migratory crisis, and people internally displaced by violence in various states, the CNDH dedicates one of every three of its recommendations to our health institutions and access to health for people in Mexico. It seems to me that this speaks to the great problems and challenges that health workers face within our institutions.

Let us remember that the recommendations of the CNDH of 2020 are not necessarily due to events that occurred in 2020, the majority occurred between 2016 and 2019 and, due to various circumstances, the recommendation was issued until 2020. Therefore, the 2020 recommendations describe, mostly to a healthcare system prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personally, I am an advocate of the importance of the CNDH’s recommendations, they have great value because they are a window to the human rights situation in our country. They also help to know the reasons why people file complaints or reports against health institutions and how experts on the subject assess and decide in relation to these complaints or reports.

The recommendations are almost always tragic and I think that studying them allows us to take action and raise awareness so that they are not presented again.

Within the recommendations of this year I highlight the following:

1. Recommendation 12/2020 (Prison population): A person in prison suffering from substance dependence, personality disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder was not given his medications during his imprisonment which led to his suicide. This case, together with 27/2020 (an inmate who was not given timely treatment due to a recurrence of seminoma and died), shows us a population that many times we do not look back at: people deprived of their liberty in our system penitentiary. The care that these people receive is, on many occasions, terrible and we still have a long way to go to guarantee their right to access health services.

2. Recommendations 15/2020 and 26/2020 (obstetric violence): In the first case, it is the death of a newborn due to poor medical care. In the second case, a newborn had neonatal hypoxia and significant neurological sequelae. The complaint is also related to disrespectful, poor treatment and the loss of opportunity when diagnosing a fracture because it took two months and several consultations to establish the diagnosis.

To understand the issue of obstetric violence, I recommend reading General Recommendation 31/2017 where the country’s situation in relation to this problem is detailed, as well as being a good introduction where the definitions, concepts and limits of this are established. Obstetric violence is an issue that is becoming increasingly important in our country and the complaints related to it are only going to increase, so it is important to know the issue.

3. Recommendations 38/2020, 44/2020, 49/2020, 75/2020, 76/2020, 87/2020 (Lack of space or loss of opportunity): A constant in the CNDH recommendations are the cases in which the patients become complicated and / or die because there was no physical space in the hospitals to care for them, the appropriate consultation was not made or it was done, but the specialists took too many days to come to assess the patient.

Recommendations 44/2020 and 75/2020 deal with patients with acute myocardial infarction who attend different public health institutions and die without being taken to the hemodynamic room, either due to delays in transfer or lack of physical space. On the other hand, recommendation 49/2020 is about a patient with Chronic Renal Failure who was not given dialysis treatment in a timely manner and died.

These types of recommendations are very worrying because they show that the health system does not have enough space to serve the population and this is causing serious health problems and failures in care. From my perspective, the lack of availability and supplies is one of the most important factors for all kinds of damage and liability to arise within our health system.

4. Recommendations 16/2020, 52/2020 (Death due to complications of diabetes): In these two cases, diabetic patients attended the consultation for serious complications related to diabetes and were discharged only to return hours or days later and die. These cases are serious because they are not only clear cases of administrative medical responsibility, but of failures in medical judgment. I wonder: in these cases, the doctors lacked training or was it an external factor such as excess patients or lack of supplies that led them to not make an adequate diagnosis. Whatever the case, these two tragedies should be studied in the universities and health institutions to prevent them from continuing to appear.

5. Recommendation 30/2020 (Responsibility of residents): I dedicated my previous column to this recommendation. It is a case of a patient who presents a head injury, is discharged and later dies in another hospital. In the first hospital, it seems that the residents were not supervised and, therefore, it is an interesting case study between the responsibility of the residents and the assigned physicians.

6. Recommendations 8/2020, 33/2020, 35/2020 43/2020, 86/2020, (Complications of surgery): These cases also occur every year. Patients who die or become complicated during surgery or in the postoperative period. The big question in these cases is to know if the responsibility exists and, if so, who has the responsibility; if it was the surgeon, the anesthesiologist or the doctors who take care of the patient in the postoperative period. These are the most complex cases, because in many cases it is not easy to define whether there was negligence or not.

7. Recommendation 34/2020 (Migration station): Along with the prison population, migrants who are in migration stations face many problems in accessing health services. In this case, a person of Salvadoran nationality dies from COVID without receiving timely and adequate care.

8. Recommendation 70/2020 (Violation of the rights of Dr. Grajales Yuca): Last year there was a very important case of a doctor specializing in medical emergencies who was unjustly accused of abuse of authority and other crimes. This recommendation recognizes that their human rights were violated. An iconic case of institutional violence against health personnel. Studying this case will help us prevent and prevent it from recurring.

All CNDH recommendations are published free of charge on the CNDH website. I clarify that I know these cases from the recommendations and not personally, so my view is partial.

Studying the CNDH recommendations each year helps us to have a broader vision of our health system and, on occasions, knowing these tragedies can help us avoid similar cases in the future.

If you were interested in my column, I invite you to read my books: In medical residence and From victim to tyrant: chronicle of R2, published on Amazon.mx in physical and digital format or tell me your experiences or opinions by mail: [email protected]