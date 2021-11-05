The N64 controller is now compatible with Mario 3D All-Stars

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a pack that celebrates the history of Super Mario in 3D. From the classic N64, through the unforgettable GameCube, to the beloved Wii. When this collection hit the market, many complained about the controls for the first two titles. Fortunately, this has changed over time. Through an update, support for the GameCube control was added, in order to enjoy Super Mario Sunshine in the best possible way, and now the same has happened with Super Mario 64.

According to the official Nintendo account in Japan, a new update for Super Mario 3D All-Stars adds support for N64 control which arrived a couple of weeks ago to correspond with the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Thus, you can now enjoy this delivery in the most authentic way possible.

Nintendo Switch ソ フ ト 「ス ー パ ー マ リ オ 3D コ レ ク シ ョ ン」 の 更新 デ ー タ Ver.1.1.1 の 配 信 を 開始 し ま し た. 更新 す る こ と で 「ス ー パ ー マ リ オ 64」 を 「N64 コ ン ト ロ ー ラ ー」 (Nintendo Switch Online 加入者 限定 商品) で プ レ イす る こ と が で き ま す。 https://t.co/UmrwP6e8C6 pic.twitter.com/RHKN7g0tLo – 任天堂 サ ポ ー ト (@nintendo_cs) November 4, 2021

The 35th anniversary collection is not the only way to enjoy Super Mario 64, given that The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack also gives us the opportunity to enjoy this title, although the emulation is not the best on the market. In this way, it is very likely that Super Mario 3D All-Stars no longer receive any such update.

In related topics, Nintendo has shared the sales that the Nintendo Switch has generated until the last quarter. Similarly, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It is already the most successful installment of the series.

Editor’s Note:

It’s nice to see that Nintendo provides this kind of support. Although the quality and content that Super Mario 3D All-Stars offers has been controversial, at least those who have their copy will finally be able to enjoy Super Mario 64 in a similar way to what was experienced in the N64.

