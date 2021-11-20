Earthworm Jim, the classic character from the 90s who made his debut in video games on Super Nintendo and Sega Mega Drive, returns almost 30 years later, but will do it in the form of an animated television series. This popular and charismatic platform game later reached a multitude of platforms and has had several sequels and adaptations of all kinds.

According to the magazine Variety, The series is produced by a new Interplay Entertainment studio, in collaboration with APA, while the animation is handled by Passion Pictures. This new studio is led by Michel K. Parandi and has Aaron Billet as producer.

“I remember loving ‘Earthworm Jim’ when I was a kid,” said Parandi. “AND there is so much potential in this universe of history– A galaxy full of animals fighting for power. Jim is an earthworm in a universe where Earth is nothing more than a myth. His struggle to find meaning is surreal and comical, but it is also relatable. “

«We are excited about the opportunity to create a show for an iconic character We grew up both playing on the Mega Drive and watching television, “said producer Aaron Billet. “The fans have matured and deserve a current take as we attract new audiences.”

Who will not participate in the project is Doug TenNapel, the old original voice of the character. TenNapel is known for its various transphobic and homophobic comments on social networks, so Interplay Entertainment will not have him for this production. When asked through the official Twitter account On its support for trans rights, the production replied that “trans rights are human rights, honey.” It seems that he has known how to anticipate the controversy in advance.