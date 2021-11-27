If we talk about cars that have transcended generations, we cannot ignore the Renault 4. The legendary model of the French brand, introduced to the market in 1961, has received a very striking tribute from the automaker on the 60th anniversary of its launch this year, and has become a real flying car.

In collaboration with TheArsenale, Renault presented the AIR4. It is a drone inspired by a life-size Renault 4; and although it was thought as a showcar —That is to say, it will spend most of its time in static display—, it is a functional aerial vehicle.

The shell of the flying Renault 4 is made entirely of carbon fiber. The designers have respected the design lines and contained mass of the original car, but have adapted its stiffness to address the concepts of thrust and lift, the automaker explained. And in the front part, hinges were placed, since the “pilot” must lift the structure to access the cabin.

The AIR4 is powered by 22,000 mAh lithium polymer batteries and uses four double-bladed propellers, each with a maximum vector thrust of 95 kilograms. The flying car reaches a horizontal speed is 26 meters per second, with an inclination of 45 ° during the flight (although it can reach a maximum of 70 °).

Another interesting fact about the drone inspired by the Renault 4 is that its take-off speed is 14 meters per second, but for safety it has been limited to 4 m / s; for landing, meanwhile, it is 3 m / s. And if you wonder how high it can fly, you will be surprised. The vehicle is capable of climbing up to 700 meters, as long as you have all the power available for takeoff.

AIR4, the flying Renault 4

Undoubtedly we are facing a very interesting project, regardless of its degree of final utility. It is clear that a flying Renault 4 is not in the automaker’s plans for mass production; the AIR4 is a different tribute to a car that marked an era in many parts of the world. In addition, it is not the first experience of the French revisiting an old model, but adapting it to current technology. At the beginning of this year we already saw it with the renaissance of the Renault 5 as one of the brand’s future bets for its catalog of electric cars.

If you want to see the flying Renault 4, its developers have shared a video in which the manufacturing process and its start-up are observed. From next Monday, meanwhile, will be on display until the end of the year alongside historic R4 models at the Atelier Renault in Paris.