The Renault 4 is one of the most popular cars in history. To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Renault has turned it into a flying car.

Do you remember the mythical Four cans? This is how the Spanish used to affectionately call Renault 4.

Introduced in 1961, the Four cans it quickly became a best seller in the nearly 100 countries where it was marketed. It came to sell more than 8 million units worldwide, one of the best-selling French cars in history.

To celebrate your 60th Anniversary, Renault, in collaboration with the specialized company The Arsenale, has built a flying Renault 4 fully functional, called AIR4, which you can see in this video:

The Renault 4 It was one of the most popular cars at the end of the last century. It was sold until the late 90s, although they can still be seen on the roads.

Was a cheap, durable, low-maintenance family vehicle. The ideal car to travel with the family, or go to work.

It has just turned 60, but it is still one of the most loved and remembered cars in Europe.

For this anniversary, Renault wanted to do something special. In collaboration with the specialist company The Arsenale, it has created a flying Four Cans, what did you call AIR4.

It is a fully functional vehicle: as we see in the video it can fly like a drone, although without a pilot.

Dispose of 4 electric motors, each one of them equipped with a 22,000 mAh battery, so in total it contributes a load of 88,000 mAh.

According to Renault it can ascend to a height of 700 meters, and fly at a speed of almost 94 Km / h.



The most innovative thing is its opening system, so that the pilot enters: it does not open through the doors or the cockpit, but the carbon fiber bodywork is raised completely. Interestingly, similar to opening a can …

Although the video ends with a pilot intending to fly in it, we do not believe that will ever happen. It is only an exhibition prototype, which will remain all this 2021 in the Atelier Renault store in Paris, and then it will travel to the United States and China.