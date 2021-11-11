Question for the veterans of the place: do you remember Microsoft Plus!? It was a bundle of applications, screensavers, wallpapers and games for Windows that Microsoft sold as a separate product. The first of those packs, Microsoft Plus! for Windows 95 is famous for introducing Internet Explorer 1.0 in Windows. or anti-aliased fonts …

… but also for be our first contact with 3D Pinball Space Cadet, the famous and addictive ‘Windows Pinball’ that Windows 98 included as pre-installed software shortly after (and thus remained in the following versions of Windows, up to and including XP).







THE ‘3D Pinball’ included in MS Windows 98.

All of us who spent hours playing that Pinball have always thought that we were playing a little game, such as Minesweeper or Solitaire, developed specifically by Microsoft to complement its operating system. But it turns out that it wasn’t like that: it was always a demo of a much bigger video game.

And the best of all is that the now we can play that ‘demo’ again, almost a dozen versions of Windows and more than a quarter of a century later.

The 25 most difficult games in history

Does’ Full Tilt! Pinball ‘?

It all goes back to ‘Maelstrom’, a prototype pinball game with a 3D effect (not real 3D) developed in 1994 by the Cinematronics studio. Maxis, the great video game distributor that was succeeding at that time with the SimCity saga, took notice of this prototype and ended up making it the basis for another game …

… A game that, by agreement between Microsoft and Maxis, was incorporated as ‘3D Pinball’ to Windows, and that was commercially released as’ Full Tilt! Pinball ‘in the US and as’ Pinball 95′ in Europe.

The difference between the Windows version and the commercial one? That the latter included two other pinball tables in addition to the mythical ‘Space Cadet’. The latter also included a slight change from one version to another: the marker’s spaceship model, much more ‘cartoon’ in the Windows edition.



Another of the Pinball tables included in the commercial version.

In any case, Maxis did not put it together very well, because the commercial version never came close to the popularity of the other … although perhaps that millions of users had 1/3 of free game on their computers did not motivate them to shell out money either for the other two-thirds of the game.

Two years later, Maxis made another try launching ‘Full Tilt! 2 Pinball ‘ (also called ‘Pinball 97’), with three new tables and a more slanted perspective. Shortly after, however, the fledgling saga would be forgotten after the purchase of Maxis by Electronic Arts.



‘Pinball 97’

How to replay 3D Pinball on our Windows 10/11

But commercially ‘forgotten’ does not mean ‘forgotten’ by users and developers. And, therefore, three years ago, Andrey Muzychenko decompiled 3D Pinball and recompiled it for Linux– You have the code available on GitHub.

Although said version required to use a Windows installation CD (the data files of the original game are not open source), that contribution led to the appearance of ports for various platforms (Nintendo Switch, Android, Wii, webOS TV, etc.).

Nowadays it is even possible to play it online on the ClassicReload website or in a version of unknown origin that we have risked to personally test Windows 11, verifying that it works well (no need for an old Windows CD) and that does not set off the antivirus alarm.