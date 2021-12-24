Today even this model can continue to be bought in Spain, being an interesting option for the price it has and the possibility of enjoying Google apps without complications. However, it has a thorn that causes everyone who has it in their possession to regret their purchase in some way. Which is because it seems like Huawei does not want to make this model go from EMUI 10.0 where he has been trapped for more than two years without being able to leave.

This model boasted of being one of the best options with a Kirin 710 processor, 6.15-inch screen, triple camera with 48 Mpx and Google services on board. Such was its success, that after the United States restrictions were implemented in the company, the firm presented the Huawei P30 Lite New Edition in January 2020 with the same characteristics to further stretch the gum of a smartphone that continued to pay off.

Despite that, the terminal has continued to receive changes in the system with the integration of Petal Search, Huawei’s own assistant called Celia or even the security patches offered by Google. Some movements that generate even more concern, since every time a new update appears in the notifications of this smartphone, the illusion ends up disappearing, since it is never about EMUI 11 and much less EMUI 12.

No explanations for the Huawei P30 Lite

Although in a certain way we could currently understand that the original Huawei P30 Lite has lost the possibility of upgrade to EMUI 11 due to the passage of time, what does not quite fit is that the renewed model does not have access to it either. That is why on countless occasions through social networks, photos of Huawei and in many other places information has been requested from the brand about the moment when the terminal will be updated.

However, the answer is always the same where it is explained that there is no detailed information on the moment when the Huawei P30 Lite will receive EMUI 11 or directly as mentioned to users in Spain from the service of the forum with the following message:

Hello, we appreciate your comments, which are very important to continue improving, likewise, we tell you that your Huawei P30 Lite has the Android and EMUI version that best suits your specifications so far.

A complex situation for a terminal that has a lot to offer us and for which not everyone has given up hope yet. The last change it has received has been the November security patch and there are still users who are waiting for EMUI 11, EMUI 12 or even the direct jump to HarmonyOS.