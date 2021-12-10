Hamilton’s Aphrodite, auctioned at Sotheby’s for $ 24.5 million.

This week, London’s Sotheby’s auctioned Hamilton’s Aphrodite for USD 24.5 million, a Roman marble statue dating from the 1st century AD, named for the Scottish Duke who acquired it in the 17th century. The number is unheard of: the highest price for an ancient-age marble so far. In the provenance of the work, the list of historical owners included in the sale catalog, there are names such as the magnate William Randolph Hearst. However, the last two owners are not listed with first and last names. “Private collection,” declares Sotheby’s.

Some suspect that the statue belonged to the succession of Count Federico Zichy Thyssen, heir to the metallurgical fortune that bears his surname, nationalized Argentine and who left a vast inheritance, with a competing succession seven years later between his widow, Raquel Román Núñez, and their six children. A photograph included in this note shows the statue attributed to the count in his mansion in Barrio Parque: the coincidences with the one auctioned by Sotheby’s are remarkable. The count, in his will, had bequeathed the house to Román Núñez with everything inside, Aphrodite included.

In 2017, businessman Eduardo Cohen Watkins tried to buy Zichy Thyssen’s Aphrodite for $ 1.2 million along with another painting in the earl’s collection, a portrait of an Italian master from the 15th century: documents in the succession file delivered by the former lawyer of the widow declare that, indeed, the earl’s Aphrodite was in the mansion. In the end, there was no agreement. The widow and one of the earl’s daughters objected.

Whether the statue auctioned by Sotheby’s belonged to Zichy Thyssen is still a mystery. Key sources surrounding your estate with an executor in charge they do not know the maneuver, which should have been consensual by heirs and the Argentine Justice given the competing succession. Hundreds of documents released in civil justice show no evidence of even an appraisal for the statue. The widow’s lawyer, the Ministry of Culture of the Nation and international sources linked to the sale at Sotheby’s did not offer an answer to inquiries from this medium.

Then there is another world the cold handwriting of how to withdraw a work of art from the country to sell it abroad.

The late Count Zichy Thyssen, in a photo in his mansion in Barrio Parque (Nicolás Stulberg)

On March 12, 2018, the Government approved the regulations for the modification of the Law of International Circulation of Works of Art, with the number 24,633, and Requirements to remove original works of art, collectibles and antiques from Argentina were relaxed.

The modifications in the regulations were made official through decree 217/2018 signed by the, then president Mauricio Macri, with the objective of “Increase the international circulation of cultural goods, in particular works of art and energize the visual arts sector and its creators and managers”.

As established, to withdraw from the country works by national and international artists, living or deceased up to 50 years ago, you have to perform a export notice through the website of the Ministry of Culture. The advertisement has the value of a sworn declaration and what the web broadcasts is valid for artists, gallery owners and collectors to present when leaving the country. “It can be done as a parcel or as accompanied luggage. In the second option, the limit is up to fifteen works ”, points out the norm.

When it comes to works by national and international artists who died more than 50 years ago, anonymous and unknown, what is processed is a export license. Like the notice, it is valid for one year as of its issuance. The export license, precisely, was a condition of Cohen Watkins when bidding for the Earl’s Venus in 2017.

Work boxes (illustrative photo: Cultura.gob.ar)

According to Law No. 24,633, when evaluating what leaves the country, the Ministry of Culture works assisted by a honorary advisory council made up of a representative of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the National Customs Administration; the National Academy of Fine Arts; the National Museum of Fine Arts; and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“ If you are going to remove original works of art, collectibles and antiques from the country, current legislation requires you to request an authorization that certifies that leaving the country of the declared property does not violate the Argentine cultural heritage ”, They warn from the portfolio page that heads Tristan Bauer.

Even so, in article N ° 6 of the regulations it is stated that “ Denial of the export permit will grant an option to the owner of the affected asset who may keep it in his domain or require its indirect expropriation by the National State. , as provided in article 51, subsections a), b) and c) of Law 21,499. This requirement must be formulated within a non-extendable period of one hundred and eighty (180) business days from the notification of the denial ”.

Hamilton’s Aphrodite and that attributed to Zichy Thyssen: several similarities.

What is needed to start the process? CUIL or CUIT number and tax code level 2 or higher or be a registered user on the My Argentina page. Ship info: country of destination (for export) or country of origin (for import); specify whether the export or import will be temporary or permanent. In case of being temporary, The accepted motives will be for exhibition, exhibition, study or expertise. For all other reasons, only a definitive export is accepted. Customs data for which the export or import will be carried out.

The online form to be completed also requires accurate data of the work, for example, the author, the type of object, the production techniques, the materials, the dimensions expressed in centimeters, its market value and the currency. In addition, it will be necessary to attach images of it. The process takes two days and is free. Once the export license has been obtained, the next step is to customs paperwork correspondent.

In communication with Infobae the gallery owner Carlos Calvaresi (60), founder of Calvaresi Antiquariato, with more than thirty years of experience in the field, explained that the first step to take a work of art out of the country is to appear at the Ministry of Culture and complete a form where information about the work is requested, among other things, to determine whether or not it can be removed from the country. “ In case of having an interdiction or being national patrimony, they can prevent you from exporting ”, It indicates.

Although article number 3 of the regulations maintains that “the definitive export -customs destination for consumption abroad- and the temporary export -suspensory destination for exhibition outside the country even when it becomes definitive due to the expiration of the return period or other legal cause- They will be exempt from paying all surcharges and / or customs or port fees, including fees for statistical services and storage, freight tax and consular expenses.“; Calvaresi refers to the payment of a tax.

“After completing the form, at least in the city of Buenos Aires, you must go to the Banco Ciudad where, depending on the file that was initiated, They tell you how much the work of art you want to take out of the country costs. From this appraisal, the taxes that must be paid are deduced so that, later, a customs broker can continue the process. The piece can be removed by plane or ship, depending on the urgency. The airplane option is more expensive, but faster, ”he says.

KEEP READING:

The mystery of the Roman statue auctioned at 24.5 million dollars: did it belong to the millionaire Count Zichy Thyssen who died in Buenos Aires?

How is the new system to export works of art

The Government made the new system to export works of art official

The details of the Government’s plan to deregulate, debureaucratize and simplify procedures in the State