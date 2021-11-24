For weird adventures and wild ideas, none better this year than Twelve Minutes. The work Luis Antonio proposes us to immerse ourselves in a time loop that seems to have no end, so we will have to find out what the hell is going on and unravel a great mystery.

Now, after being launched on Xbox and PC on August 19, it is the turn of the rest of the systems. Twelve Minutes is coming to PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on December 7, at which time we can enjoy the wonderful performances of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

When it comes to mechanics, we are faced with a graphic adventure with overhead perspective. Our apartment is the play area, being able to use multiple objects to interact with the whole scene. In fact, our wife will be instrumental in finding out what is going on. As long as the strange cop breaking into the house leaves you alone.

No surprise that the loop lasts 12 minutes, more than enough time to immerse yourself in total trial and error. The Shining, Memento or The Rear Window are some of the films that have served as inspiration to shape Twelve Minutes.