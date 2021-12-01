The venue will be the same, the emblematic Park of the former Fundidora de Monterrey, under the spring sun of Nuevo León the April 1-2, 2022 the music will meet with a line-up that is made for all tastes, as Pa’l Norte is used to.

The lords of The Strokes, Maroon 5, Martin Garrix, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Hombres G and The Libertines They lead the musical contingent for the Monterrey festival. They are joined by proposals such as Natanael Cano, Tokischa, Guaynaa, Morat, Los Claxons, Camilo Séptimo, Andrés Calamaro, C Tangana, Simple Plan, Tainy, Papa Roach. Porter, to name a few.

The ticket sales made by advance buyers have completely finished the seats for this phase, in which the subscription for both days in the general area had a price of 1 thousand 890 pesos, for the ascending area 2 thousand 990 pesos and in VIP 3 thousand 790.

The next phase of tickets will be on sale next December 3 through Ticketmaster and at the Citibanamex Auditorium in Monterrey box office.