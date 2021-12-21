The municipality of Villalpando joins the Municipal Cattle-Meat Network and highlights this sector as the engine of the local economy - Information platform

The initiative is promoted by interprofessional organizations

Asici, Avianza, Intercun, Interovic, Interporc and Provacuno

The agreement recognizes the relevance of the meat-livestock chain for the economy and society of the municipality and declares the sector as one of the fundamental economic levers for the future of economic activity in the rural environment and, specifically, in the Tierra area. of Campos and Villalpando

December 21, 2021. The City Council of Villalpando (Zamora) has joined the Municipal Cattle-Meat Network, a platform with which the interprofessional organizations of the meat chain (Asici, Avianza, Intercun, Interovic, Interporc and Provacuno) want to thank the vital role they play municipalities to facilitate the development of this activity in rural areas.

The municipal plenary session of this Zamorano municipality unanimously approved an institutional declaration in support of the meat-livestock chain, presented by the mayor, Félix González Ares, in which it is highlighted that «The sector has unique properties as a factor for economic stabilization and employment in areas with specific difficulties. Due to its own characteristics, it more effectively fixes the population in rural areas. In this context, the role of municipalities with a strong presence in the meat and livestock sector is essential for the development of this sector at the national level, having demonstrated their capacity for resilience and strategic strength in adversities such as that produced by COVID-19 ».

The statement recalls that in Villalpando “Livestock activity has been the engine of the local economy and represents, within the workforce, one of the sectors with the highest job creation. Currently 59 livestock farms are registered in the Municipality (cattle: 4, sheep: 32, equine: 7, pig: 6, and poultry: 10) ». Such is the importance of the livestock sector in this town that, in 2002, «The Villapando City Council completed the construction of a cattle market, with spacious and modern facilities. Since then, in this market, every Tuesday of the year, a sheep market has been held, continuously and uninterruptedly. The sale price of the lambs is published every Tuesday and is officially communicated, being a reference at the regional and even national level. The weight of the sheep sector in this area of ​​fields has a perfect showcase in Ovicampos, a sheep fair that the City Council has organized since 2003. In this way, in the cattle market, it is held annually, in the month June, a sheep cattle exhibition contest ».

The Municipal Livestock-Meat Network to which Villalpando has joined is an initiative that also aspires to become a platform for dialogue between the private and public sectors at the municipal level. The objective is to seek synergies to promote the conditions that have allowed the livestock-meat chain to become the main economic engine of many of the country’s municipalities and cities. The economic and social power of the chain has also allowed its activity to become one of the main backbones of Rural Spain. The main reason is the ability of livestock and meat companies to create quality jobs in the municipalities, which allows many residents to continue living in the same towns where they were born and depopulation is mitigated. With the permanence of the inhabitants, other problems related to population decline are also avoided, such as the loss of social services, leisure alternatives, etc.

The importance of the livestock-meat chain in the Spanish economy

The impact of the livestock-meat chain is also significant at the national level, where it contributes close to 44,000 million euros to the national GDP and generates 672,000 direct jobs. In addition, the activity mobilizes two million associated jobs that are framed in a varied selection of activities such as agricultural production aimed at feeding livestock and professionals in the veterinary, feed, animal health, logistics and transport sectors and auxiliary industries.

Livestock activity takes place in more than 350,000 farms throughout the national geography that make a contribution of 16,000 million euros to Final Agricultural Production, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. In addition, during 2020, the Spanish meat industry put on the markets a total of 7.6 million tons of meats and 1.4 million tons of processed meat worth 27,957 million euros. With this production, Spain’s food sovereignty with regard to meats has been ensured and it has also allowed 3.2 million tons of meats and various processed products to be exported to markets around the world. These transactions have reached a value of 8,660 million euros, with a growth of 21% in foreign turnover and in volume compared to the figures of the previous year. These figures have a special strategic relevance at a time when international trade is suffering a strong setback and where the livestock-meat chain has emerged as a guarantee to maintain the positive balance of the balance of payments.

How to join the Network

The municipalities that wish to be part of the Municipal Livestock-Meat Network must approve in the municipal plenary session an institutional declaration in favor of the meat-livestock chain and accompany this decision with a communicative action. All the necessary information about the process, the purposes of the Municipal Network and the contact form are available at the platform website

The Municipal Network for the livestock-meat chain intends to be a reflection of the great diversity that exists in Spain. For this reason, it intends that in the medium term its members include localities from all geographical areas of the country and that they are governed by political forces of all kinds. The initiative also takes care of demographic representativeness with the participation of municipalities of all sizes, including those under 5,000 inhabitants, where the positive impact of the activity is even more notable.