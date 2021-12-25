File photograph in which Paraguayan soccer coach José Saturnino Cardozo was registered. EFE / Francisco Guasco



Guatemala City, Dec 24 (EFE) .- The Comunicaciones and the Municipal will define next Sunday one of the finalists of the Apertura 2021 tournament of Guatemalan football, in a duel between South American coaches William Coito and José Cardozo, respectively.

Cardozo, a Paraguayan national, arrived at Municipal last July and has led his team to the semifinals in his first season in Guatemala, waiting to seal the ticket to the final of the tournament next Sunday.

At the other extreme is the Communications of Uruguayan Coito, who came to win his first international title in 38 years on December 14 after winning the Concacaf League at the hands of Ecuadorian striker Juan Anangonó.

Precisely both clubs, Comunicaciones and Municipal, are the two most winners and popular in Guatemala and on Sunday the 318th edition will play the so-called classic or derby of local football.

The first leg of the semifinal between the two teams was played last Thursday at the El Trébol stadium in Guatemala City, home of Municipal, and ended tied without goals.

The rematch and defining duel is scheduled for this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. local time (02:00 GMT on Monday morning) at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium, also in the Guatemalan capital, where Comunicaciones plays at home.

Coito will have as its main offensive weapons for Sunday the Ecuadorian Anangonó, the Costa Rican forward Andrés Lezcano and the Guatemalan Óscar Santis, one of its figures in the tournament won in Concacaf.

For its part, the Municipal will trust the Guatemalan striker José Carlos Martínez, second place in the scorers’ table in the regular phase, and the Argentine Alejandro Díaz, architect of his last Major League title in December 2019 when he was consecrated champion of the Apertura 2019 tournament.

Comunicaciones will try in the same way to return to a final as in the last tournament, the Clausura 2021 tournament, where they lost to the current champion, Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa.

THE OTHER SEMIFINAL

The other semifinal of Guatemalan soccer will take place this Saturday with the clash between Antigua and Malacateco, both led by Mexican coaches.

In the case of Antigua, they come as the favorite to win in the series after winning the qualifying phase under the command of technical director Roberto Montoya.

However, Malacateco, led by coach Roberto Hernández, won the first leg 2-0 and is the great surprise of the tournament after having left Guatemalan champion Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa on the road in the quarterfinals.

The return match between Antigua and Malacateco will take place this Saturday at the Pensativo stadium in the colonial city Antigua Guatemala, at 6:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on Sunday morning).

For Malacateco, the performance of their Argentine striker Matías Rotondi, the tournament’s top scorer with 15 goals in the qualifying phase, will be transcendental.

The semifinal matches will be held with an audience in the stands due to the government authorization due to the reduction of covid-19 cases in Guatemala during the last three months.