The Munich Motor Show will premiere in early September, a new event in the German capital that replaces the one in Frankfurt. Focused on more sustainable mobility, the great IAA fair will feature a significant number of world debuts, in addition to the presentation of the latest and most advanced technologies.

In little more than a month, the doors of the Munich Motor Show 2021 will open. The organizers have spent almost two years preparing a fair that will replace the old Frankfurt Motor Show. An ambitious goal with which they will try to return to IAA 2021 the reference among the most important motor shows in the world, a category that was losing in the last editions.

Although there have already been some groups of manufacturers, and brands in particular, that have announced that they won’t attend like Lamborghini or StellantisThe German and French Renault companies, among many others, have confirmed their attendance, with world-class presentations that will hit the market between autumn and next spring. The organization of the event has already presented its promotional poster, with a clear focus on more sustainable mobility.

In fact, they will be various production models of the new batch of electric cars, as well as the pertinent concept cars with this cleaner propulsion. Among the most popular presentations, the new Mercedes EQS, EQS SUV and EQE, a conceptual preview of the new BMW 7 Series 2023 from which we will know the new design language, or the Audi Gran Sphere, the conceptual preview of the model that will replace the Audi A8 in 2024.

The new generation of the Dacia Lodgy and the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric will be two other great novelties. And Volkswagen is expected a preview of the future ID.1, the smallest electric and known as the 20,000 Euros. Ferrari will also debut its first hybrid V6 engine. Ford, Hyundai, CUPRA, MINI, Polestar, Porsche and Smart will also bring news. To these will be added those of some Chinese brands – those of Nio, Wey, SAIC and Xpeng have confirmed – that will sell their electric models in Europe, starting in 2022.

The program of activities also includes specific press conferences on different subjects, from design to electric propulsion or sophisticated fuels, through the most advanced technologies of autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, digitization and connectivity, and test drives on routes around the Bavarian capital aboard hybrid cars or aboard the new Dacia Spring. The German exhibition, which will also exhibit the latest models of bicycles, scooters and robotaxis. One of the most important events not to be missed.