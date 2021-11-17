Almost three months have had to pass from the release of the first preview of ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’ until Sony has decided to launch the sensational final trailer of the new adventure of the wall-crawler played by Tom holland.

As expected, this new trailer reveals more details of what the film directed by Jon watts, since the previous one was full of winks. Sure there are still several surprises to unveil – at least those of the post-credits scenes that sometimes seem more important to the fans than everything that happens before – but perhaps there are those who prefer not to see it in its entirety. You are warned.

Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, JB Smoove and Benedict Wong They also recover the characters they gave life to in previous MCU adventures, being in turn confirmed that both Alfred Molina What Jamie foxx will take up the villains they played in the versions of the wall-crawler led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.





The premise of ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ is that Peter Parker wants to recover the secret that he is the arachnid superhero and to achieve this he asks Doctor Strange for help. The problem is that things get complicated, leading to the arrival of the multiverse to Marvel. That opens the door to endless possibilities that has led fans to make all kinds of speculations.

The premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ is scheduled for the next December 17.